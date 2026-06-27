Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Incognito Mikey Arrives from NECA

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new set of deep cut action figures from the legendary 1987 cartoon

Article Summary NECA unveils Incognito Michelangelo, a deep-cut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure inspired by the 1987 cartoon.

The 7-inch TMNT release features all-new sculpting, cel-shading, strong articulation, and undercover Mikey styling.

Accessories include interchangeable heads and hands, pizza, and a bag of VHS tapes for classic cartoon Turtle fun.

Incognito Mikey joins Sailor Raphael, Tuxedo Leonardo, and Construction Worker Donatello at Target for $37.99.

Cowabunga Dudes! NECA is serving up another slice of nostalgia with the reveal of Incognito Michelangelo, the latest addition to the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. NECA continues its trend of transforming some of the show's most unexpected moments into fully realized collectibles, giving fans some unique Turtle disguises and designs to add to their collection. Instead of showcasing Mikey in his familiar battle-ready appearance, this release shines a spotlight on the Turtle's various undercover adventures. NECA has now captured one of Michelangelo's numerous incognito appearances throughout the series, with an all-new sculpt with cel-shading detail and impressive articulation.

Standing at 7" scale, Incognito Michelangelo comes loaded with accessories that showcase both his personality and the cartoon's offbeat sense of humor. Collectors can swap between interchangeable heads that feature Mickey and Donatello sculpts, and swappable hands for each turtle. Rounding out the set is a bag of VHS tapes and a new pizza accessory to help keep things appropriately Turtle-approved. The figure arrives in NECA's signature collector-friendly packaging, complete with VHS-inspired artwork that feels right at home alongside the rest of the cartoon TMNT offerings. Incognito Michelangelo will release alongside Sailor Raphael, Tuxedo Leonardo, and Construction Worker Donatello. Pre-orders are already live for all four figures for the Target Geek Out summer event for $37.99 with a July 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) – Incognito Michelangelo

"These are the Turtles in your neighborhood. Based on the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, NECA brings you Incognito Michelangelo as seen in multiple episodes. This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure features all-new sculpting and incredible attention to detail. Michelangelo includes interchangeable heads and hands, delicious pizza, and a bag of VHS tapes. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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