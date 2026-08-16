Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

New The Lost World: Jurassic Park Stegosaurus Statue Coming Soon

Clear some shelf space — Iron Studios is bringing a new Icons Stegosaurus statue from The Lost World: Jurassic Park; pre-orders are available.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new The Lost World: Jurassic Park Stegosaurus Icons statue for collectors and fans.

The Jurassic Park sequel inspired the design, recreating the iconic Stegosaurus Sarah Harding encounters on the island.

The 7.2-inch-tall Jurassic Park statue features detailed skin, plates, spikes, and a themed forest display base.

Jurassic Park collectors can pre-order the $299.99 Stegosaurus now from Iron Studios ahead of its 2027 release.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park was an incredible sequel to the legendary 1993 film Jurassic Park. The movie puts Ian Malcolm back in the spotlight as he joins a search party attempting to locate his girlfriend, Sarah Harding. She has secretly taken a job from John Hammond to survey one of the other dinosaur-infested islands. One of the first dinosaurs Sarah encounters is the iconic Stegosaurus, and now Iron Studios is bringing this legendary dinosaur from The Lost World to life with a brand-new Icons statue.

This Stegosaurus stands approximately 7.2 inches tall, 12.2 inches wide, and 5.7 inches deep. The statue beautifully recreates the dinosaur from the film with impressive skin textures, detailed plates and back spikes, and a themed forest diorama base. The Lost World: Jurassic Park logo is centered on the display, making this an impressive addition to any growing Jurassic Park collection. Stegosaurus fans can already pre-order the $299.99 model through the Iron Online Store, with an expected 2027 release.

Iron Studios – The Lost World: Jurassic Park Stego saurus

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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