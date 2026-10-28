Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, The Tick

New The Tick Figure Two-Pack Debuts with The Terror & Man-Eating Cow

BigBadWorkShop's The Tick Terror and Man-Eating Cow 1:12-scale figure two-pack features comic-inspired accessories and a $64.99 preorder.

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop adds The Tick’s Terror and Man-Eating Cow to LongBox Heroes: Prestige in a comic-inspired 1:12 two-pack.

The Tick villain The Terror includes 20-plus articulation points, five hands, a laser gun, blueprints, mug, and stand.

Man-Eating Cow joins the set as a cult-favorite from The Tick comics, highlighting the series’ bizarre superhero satire.

The Tick Terror and Man-Eating Cow two-pack is up for preorder at BigBadToyStore for $64.99, arriving Q3 2027.

BigBadWorkShop is bringing two of the stranger characters from Ben Edlund's The Tick comics to collectors with a new Terror and Man-Eating Cow two-pack for its LongBox Heroes: Prestige line. The Terror made his comic book debut in The Tick #12, while the Man-Eating Cow appeared earlier in the series, becoming an unlikely standout in a universe filled with bizarre heroes and villains. The carnivorous cow even earned her own comic book series, making this pairing a fun nod to those wild characters that really helped define The Tick's superhero satire style.

Both figures are presented in 1:12 scale, with The Terror featuring over 20 points of articulation and a collection of accessories that includes five interchangeable hands, a laser gun, a remote control, three blueprints, and a coffee mug. A display stand is also included, while the Man-Eating Cow rounds out the set with another memorable character from the comics. The Terror and Man-Eating Cow two-pack is available to preorder from BigBadToyStore for $64.99, with an estimated arrival in Q3 2027. Collectors can check out the two-pack here and explore the rest of the LongBox Heroes: Prestige Wave 2 collection.

The Tick: The Terror & Man-Eating Cow

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters of The Tick to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

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