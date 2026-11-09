Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

New Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus Zero Figure Revealed by Super7

Super7 expands its Toho ULTIMATES! collection with Godzilla Minus Zero, standing 8.5 inches tall and new movie-inspired detailing

Article Summary Super7 reveals a new Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus Zero figure, inspired by the latest godzilla movie now in theaters.

The godzilla figure stands 8.5 inches tall, features 19 points of articulation, and includes an alternate roaring head.

Detailed sculpting, textured skin, and striking dorsal fins make this godzilla collectible a standout for Toho fans.

Super7’s Godzilla Minus Zero ULTIMATES! figure is up for preorder now for $95, with release planned for February 2027.

Godzilla is preparing to unleash another wave of destruction as Super7 brings the King of the Monsters to its Toho ULTIMATES! collection. This new figure is inspired by Godzilla Minus Zero, a brand new film that just hit theaters this past weekend. Minus Zero serves as the follow-up to 2023's acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, with director Takashi Yamazaki returning audiences to postwar Japan. Unlike the first film, the people of Japan are still reeling from the arrival and "death" of Godzilla, but unfortunately, a new and terrifying kaiju has arrived. Super7 is now preparing for Minus One by bringing Godzilla back to their ULTIMATES! line with a brand-new figure that comes in at 8.5 inches tall and has 19 points of articulation.

As expected, Super7 captures the monster's imposing appearance with detailed sculpting, textured skin, and distinctive dorsal fins. An alternate roaring head is also included, which does help add some extra personality to the release. However, it is Godzilla's impressive size and detail that will make him a standout centerpiece for fans building a collection of cinematic Toho monsters. The Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus Zero is currently available for preorder through Super7 for $95, with estimated shipping scheduled for mid-February 2027. Be sure to witness this story on the big screen right now!

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 09 (Minus Zero) Godzilla

"Forecasters of kaiju disasters, this one's for you! Celebrate the Godzilla Minus Zero film (2026) with a Godzilla Minus Zero ULTIMATES! Figure. This one is a whopping 8.5" tall with 19 points of articulation. Rust-colored, earthy tones and detailed sculpting for the dorsal fins and spikes make this figure a show-stomping addition to your collection. It also comes with an alternate roaring head. The window-box, collector-friendly packaging, which keeps your kaiju in check, is inspired by action-packed scenes from the movie. Let kaiju chaos reign!"

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