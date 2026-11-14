Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo Revealed

The war between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with the new Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure

Article Summary Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo revives the Combiner Wars Aerialbot in a new deco.

The Autobot helicopter specialist returns with white, blue, and orange colors and converts in 19 steps.

Alpha Bravo includes three blaster accessories that attach in both robot and helicopter modes for display.

Hasbro Pulse pre-orders are live for Transformers Alpha Bravo at $29.99, with a March 2027 release date.

Hasbro is bringing this helicopter-wielding Autobot back with a new Age of the Primes Deluxe Class release. First introduced during the Transformers: Combiner Wars era in 2015, Alpha Bravo brought something a little different to the classic Aerialbots team. While his fellow Autobots traditionally transformed into fighter jets, Alpha Bravo took to the skies as an attack helicopter, bringing some extra firepower to the team. Originally introduced as a replacement for Slingshot, this airborne special operations specialist quickly found his place among the ranks of the Aerialbots, even joining his teammates to form the mighty Superion!

Alpha Bravo is now back with a new release featuring white, blue, and orange deco and can convert from robot to helicopter in 19 steps. This Aerialbot comes with three accessories, featuring blaster weaponry that can attach in both robot and helicopter modes. Whether you're building up an Aerialbot team or are ready to summon Superior, then look no further. The Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure is up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with a March 2027 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This 5.5-inch (13 cm) Alpha Bravo figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to helicopter mode in 19 steps.

Includes blaster accessories that attach in both robot and helicopter modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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