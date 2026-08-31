Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

New Transformers Champion Class 27 Bumblebee Model Kit Arrives

Blokees' officially licensed Transformers Champion Class 27 Bumblebee model kit features 110 pieces, light-up eyes, 20 movable joints and tool-free assembly — available now for $19.99.

If you're a fan of Bumblebee, Blokees has a new Champion Class model kit worth checking out. This officially licensed figure is based on Bumblebee's look from the live-action Transformers: Bumblebee movie, giving the character a much more mechanical and detailed appearance. The kit comes with 110 pieces and is recommended for builders ages 14 and up, but the finished figure is where this model really stands out. Bumblebee features 20 movable joints, giving you plenty of freedom to set him up in different action poses or display him standing on your shelf. Blokees has also included several accessories with the kit, including exclusive weapons, interchangeable hands, and a display stand, so you can switch up Bumblebee's look once the build is complete.

One unique feature that Bee has is the light-up eyes, which add an extra bit of character and really help the finished model stand out, especially in a darker room. And if you're worried about needing a bunch of modeling tools, you won't have to. The entire 110-piece kit uses tool-free assembly, meaning there's no glue, paintbrushes, or cutters required to assemble these kits. Once everything is assembled, you have a highly articulated, roughly 4" tall display piece that faithfully captures the movie-inspired design. The Transformers Champion Class 27 Bumblebee is currently available from Blokees for $19.99, making it a pretty affordable option for collectors and Transformers fans looking to add another version of the Autobot to their collection.

Transformers: Bumblebee Champion Class 27 – Bumblebee

"Bumblebee arrives in the Champion Class with an officially licensed, movie-inspired design. This 110-piece model kit features light-up eyes, 20 movable joints, and tool-free assembly. Recreate Bumblebee's appearance from Transformers Bumblebee and bring the movie-inspired character to your collection."

Officially Licensed

Movie-Inspired Design

Light-Up Eyes

20 Movable Joints

Tool-Free Assembly

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