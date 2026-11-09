Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-16 Reimagines Arcee

Takara Tomy's Missing Link C-16 Arcee Rebirth brings a new Headmaster concept to the Transformers character, featuring Daniel Witwicky

Article Summary Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-16 Arcee Rebirth reimagines Arcee with a bold Headmaster-style twist.

Inspired by The Rebirth, Daniel Witwicky transforms into Arcee’s head and includes a new exo-suit companion mode.

Transformers collectors get car conversion, dual laser blasters, a hidden heat-sensitive emblem, and G1-style extras.

Takara Tomy’s premium Arcee is priced at $149.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with pre-orders open and July 2027 shipping.

Race into action with the Transformers Takara Tomy line as one of the franchise's most recognizable Autobots is back. Hasbro has unveiled its new Missing Link C-16 Arcee Rebirth figure, inspired by the animated series The Rebirth. This collectible features an interesting new twist, reimagining Arcee with a Headmaster-inspired gimmick. Daniel Witwicky does make an appearance as a new transforming companion who can now become her head. A new feature gives the familiar Missing Link Arcee design an entirely different personality while bringing an interesting concept to life for longtime Transformers fans.

Arcee will convert into her signature car mode, while Daniel gets a new exo-suit that fits inside the car. She features a hidden heat-sensitive emblem and dual laser blasters. As this is a Takara Tomy release, Arcee will come in original packaging, Japanese-language instructions, a collector card, and a foil sticker sheet with some G1-inspired designs. This Transformers beauty is not a cheap collectible, as she comes with a $149.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, with an estimated shipping date of July 26, 2027, and will remain open for 24 more days.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-16 Arcee Rebirth

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Part of the Missing Link collection, a series that reimagines Transformers toy concepts from the G1 era.

Converts from robot mode to car mode.

The head converts into a figure of Daniel's Exosuit that fits in the vehicle mode seat.

Comes with premium accessories for dynamic display, including 2 laser blasters, plus a heat-sensitive emblem that reveals a hidden design.

Includes original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Comes with a Japanese-language collector card and a foil sticker sheet of G1-inspired designs.

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