Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

New Universal Monsters Invisible Man Figure Announced by NECA

NECA is bringing the creatures that go bump in the night once more with its Ultimate 7-inch scale Universal Monsters Invisible Man figure.

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Universal Monsters Ultimate Invisible Man figure inspired by the landmark 1933 horror classic.

This special Invisible Man release uses translucent injected plastic to bring Dr. Jack Griffin’s eerie look to life.

The 7-inch Universal Monsters figure includes interchangeable heads, hands, and a shirt-collar accessory piece.

Pre-orders are live now for $29.99, with NECA’s Ultimate Invisible Man figure scheduled for a Q4 2026 release.

In 1933, Universal Horror debuted a truly wicked film with The Invisible Man. The movie was loosely based on H. G. Wells' 1897 novel and introduced audiences to the creepy story of Dr. Jack Griffin, a scientist who discovers a way to turn himself invisible. This Universal Monsters film helped bring science fiction to the big screen while telling a truly wild story as Griffin becomes increasingly unstable after becoming invisible. A lot of special effects were used to bring the character to life in the original film, and now NECA is attempting to recreate that magic with a brand-new special version of The Invisible Man.

Coming directly from the 1933 Universal Monsters film, Dr. Jack Griffin returns as The Invisible Man with a brand-new translucent injected-plastic design. That's right—the Invisible Man is truly translucent this time around and comes with a nice variety of swappable parts, including extra heads, extra hands, and a shirt-collar piece. To make things even better, NECA has given The Invisible Man a special-edition box that heightens the film's horror with a fogged-over design. Pre-orders are already live for the Ultimate Invisible Man Universal Monsters figure from NECA for $29.99, with an expected Q4 2026 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for other upcoming Universal Monsters figures, including the Son of Frankenstein: Frankenstein's Monster.

"Sometimes what's scariest is what isn't there… NECA presents a very special version of the Invisible Man—now with more invisibility! From the classic 1933 Universal Monsters film The Invisible Man, this fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure of Dr. Jack Griffin features translucent injected plastic. Invisible accessories include interchangeable heads, hands, and a shirt collar piece. It even comes in special translucent packaging with a fogged effect."

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