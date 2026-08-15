Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters
New Universal Monsters Invisible Man Figure Announced by NECA
NECA is bringing the creatures that go bump in the night once more with its Ultimate 7-inch scale Universal Monsters Invisible Man figure.
Article Summary
- NECA unveils a new Universal Monsters Ultimate Invisible Man figure inspired by the landmark 1933 horror classic.
- This special Invisible Man release uses translucent injected plastic to bring Dr. Jack Griffin’s eerie look to life.
- The 7-inch Universal Monsters figure includes interchangeable heads, hands, and a shirt-collar accessory piece.
- Pre-orders are live now for $29.99, with NECA’s Ultimate Invisible Man figure scheduled for a Q4 2026 release.
In 1933, Universal Horror debuted a truly wicked film with The Invisible Man. The movie was loosely based on H. G. Wells' 1897 novel and introduced audiences to the creepy story of Dr. Jack Griffin, a scientist who discovers a way to turn himself invisible. This Universal Monsters film helped bring science fiction to the big screen while telling a truly wild story as Griffin becomes increasingly unstable after becoming invisible. A lot of special effects were used to bring the character to life in the original film, and now NECA is attempting to recreate that magic with a brand-new special version of The Invisible Man.
Coming directly from the 1933 Universal Monsters film, Dr. Jack Griffin returns as The Invisible Man with a brand-new translucent injected-plastic design. That's right—the Invisible Man is truly translucent this time around and comes with a nice variety of swappable parts, including extra heads, extra hands, and a shirt-collar piece. To make things even better, NECA has given The Invisible Man a special-edition box that heightens the film's horror with a fogged-over design. Pre-orders are already live for the Ultimate Invisible Man Universal Monsters figure from NECA for $29.99, with an expected Q4 2026 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for other upcoming Universal Monsters figures, including the Son of Frankenstein: Frankenstein's Monster.
Universal Monsters – Ultimate The Invisible, Invisible Man
"Sometimes what's scariest is what isn't there… NECA presents a very special version of the Invisible Man—now with more invisibility! From the classic 1933 Universal Monsters film The Invisible Man, this fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure of Dr. Jack Griffin features translucent injected plastic. Invisible accessories include interchangeable heads, hands, and a shirt collar piece. It even comes in special translucent packaging with a fogged effect."