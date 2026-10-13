Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, usagi yojimbo

New Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Spring Edition Collector's Set Revealed

NECA reveals exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Set with a Spring Edition that brings in a cool breeze

Article Summary NECA reveals the TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Spring Edition collector set, a Walmart exclusive limited to only 250 sets.

Leonardo and Usagi get black-and-white manga-inspired 7-inch figures with extra heads, hands, katanas, and Tokage.

The TMNT Spring Edition packs in four seasonal art prints, Hanafuda cards, a metal card, shikishi art, and more.

Priced at $300, the Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Leonardo Spring Edition is now up for pre-order through Walmart.

A new NECA exclusive is on the way, bringing collectors the Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 7" Scale Action Figures Collector Set Spring Edition. Limited to just 250 sets, this release marks the smallest production run in the four-season collection. Produced by Dogu Publishing, the set celebrates legendary artist Stan Sakai's work, pairing Usagi and Leonardo in a striking black-and-white design inspired by traditional Japanese art and manga.

Both 7-inch figures feature interchangeable heads and hands, along with their signature katanas, while Usagi also comes with his companion, Tokage. Beyond the figures, the Spring Edition includes an impressive assortment of collectibles, featuring all four seasonal 5×7 art prints, five Hanafuda cards, a wax-sealed collector envelope, a sakura-themed furoshiki wrap, a metal trading card, and original artwork on shikishi. TMNT and Usagi Yojimbo collectors can bring home the Spring Edition version for $300, and pre-orders are already live through Walmart.

Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Collector Set – Spring Edition

Immerse yourself in the world of Usagi Yojimbo and TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo with this 7-inch scale action figures collector set, the Spring Edition. This limited edition two-pack, part of the smallest production run in the series, is inspired by Stan Sakai's work and Japanese artistic tradition. It features Usagi and Leonardo in a striking black-and-white manga-inspired treatment, each with interchangeable heads and hands, their signature katanas, and Usagi's pet Tokage."

"Beyond the detailed plastic figures, this set includes all four seasonal 5×7 art prints, five Hanafuda cards, a wax-sealed collector envelope, a Sakura furoshiki wrap, a metal trading card, and original artwork on shikishi, all presented in a collector-friendly window box. DISCLOSURE: Leo Hanafuda Chase: Only 500 Leo Hanafuda chase cards were produced across the entire 3,000-set four-season collection."

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