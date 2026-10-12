Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Nightcrawler Joins Hasbro's Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Line

Hasbro unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure, with pre-orders on Hasbro Pulse starting October 14 and a Spring 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure during New York Comic Con 2026.

The Avengers: Doomsday release is based on Nightcrawler’s MCU return, with Alan Cumming back as the mutant hero.

This 6-inch Marvel Legends Nightcrawler features his updated film look, X-themed trench coat, silver hair, and swords.

Avengers: Doomsday Nightcrawler preorders open October 14 at 1 PM ET, with a Spring 2027 release planned.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be quite the Marvel Cinematic Universe event, bringing together iconic worlds from across the multiverse. Not only will we see the Avengers return, but they will also be teaming up with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. An iconic assortment of returning mutants will be making their way to the big screen, including the return of Nightcrawler. Hasbro has just revealed that a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure is on the way, capturing his upcoming appearance in the film.

Alan Cumming returns as the infamous blue-skinned mutant, and now fans will be able to see him on screen once again as he helps save the multiverse. Hasbro is bringing him to life with a new 6-inch figure featuring his updated on-screen appearance, an X-themed trench coat, silver hair, and dual swords. This figure will be a must-have addition to any Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday collection. Pre-orders are expected to go live on Hasbro Pulse on October 14 at 1 PM EST, with a Spring 2027 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY NIGHTCRAWLER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 14 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). Often demonized for his physical mutations, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler has found a home amongst his fellow mutants and will do whatever it takes to protect them. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Nightcrawler action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Nightcrawler figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 swords, and tail. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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