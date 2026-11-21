Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Nightwing Joins Mattel's DC Comics 6.5-inch Premier Line

Mattel adds Nightwing to its DC Premier collection with a new 6.5-inch action figure with escrima sticks, and cannon accessories.

Article Summary Nightwing joins Mattel’s DC Premier line with a new 6.5-inch figure, bringing Dick Grayson’s New 52 look to shelves.

The Nightwing action figure features 22 points of articulation, plus escrima sticks, a cannon, and two cannon bullets.

Dick Grayson’s journey from Robin to Nightwing gets a spotlight, from Detective Comics #38 to Teen Titans #44.

Mattel’s Nightwing DC Premier figure is up for pre-order now at $13.99, with an estimated January 2027 release.

Batman is not the only member of the Bat-Family getting some attention from Mattel, as Nightwing is ready to take flight with a new DC Premier action figure. Dick Grayson has come a long way since his days as the original Robin, trading in his colorful sidekick costume for a throwback to the New 52. Now, the former Boy Wonder is getting a new 6.5-inch release as part of Mattel's growing DC Premier collection, giving collectors another important member of the Bat-Family to add to their shelves. First appearing as Robin in Detective Comics #38 in 1940, Dick Grayson eventually stepped out of Batman's shadow and became Nightwing in Tales of the Teen Titans #44 in 1984.

Since then, he has become a hero in his own right, leading the Teen Titans and protecting Blüdhaven. Now Nightwing is back with a second release for the kid-focused DC Premier action figure line. Featuring 22 points of articulation, Dick comes with his signature pair of escrima sticks, along with a cannon and two cannon bullets for a little extra firepower. This version captures his red-and-black suit from the DC Comics New 52, while the black-and-blue design is locked up in the Amazon Exclusive Batman, Bane, and Nightwing three-pack set. Nightwing is currently available for pre-order with an estimated January 2027 arrival for $13.99.

DC Comics DC Premier Wave 3 Nightwing Action Figure

"These DC Premier action figures of favorite characters bring home the daring stories of Super Heroes versus Super-Villains. Each 6 1/2-inch figure has 22 points of articulation for outstanding posing possibilities, whether re-creating scenes or inventing bold new adventures. Deluxe, character-accurate design makes each figure authentic and recognizable to fans. Brushed tricot fabric capes add realism. (Capes included for characters where applicable.) Character-specific battle accessories encourage good versus evil storytelling and dramatic DC displays."



CONTENTS Nightwing figure

Pair of escrima sticks

2 Cannon bullets

Cannon

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