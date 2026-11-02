Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios

Nobody is Like Gaston with Iron Studios New Disney Villains Statue

Clear off some shelf space as Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of statues including Disney's Villains Gaston

Iron Studios is taking a trip to the village with a brand-new Disney collectible as Gaston joins its Disney Villains collection! The iconic antagonist from Disney's Beauty and the Beast is getting the Deluxe Art Scale treatment, bringing his larger-than-life personality to collectors' shelves in a detailed new 1/10-scale statue. Originally debuting in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast in 1991, Gaston quickly became one of the studio's most recognizable villains. Known throughout his village for his good looks, strength, and hunting abilities, Gaston believes he is the perfect man and expects everyone around him to agree.

However, his confidence turns into obsession when Belle refuses his advances, leading to jealousy of the Beast and eventually leading him to lead the villagers to the castle to destroy the Beast. Iron Studios brings this infamous Disney villain to life with a new Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. Sculpted and hand-painted by the Iron Studios team, Gaston captures the character's signature swagger and unmistakable confidence. He is packed with animated details, elegant muscles, and plenty of trophies sculpted on his chair to show his victories. The Iron Studios Disney Villain Gaston Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue is priced at $399.99, and pre-orders are live with a September 2027 release.

Gaston – Disney's Villains – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Handsome, boastful and adored by the villagers, Gaston is the self-proclaimed hero of the provincial town in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The finest hunter around and certain that no one can refuse him, he sets his sights on Belle. When she turns him down, his vanity curdles into jealousy and he leads the mob to the Beast's castle, revealing himself as one of Disney's most memorable villains."

"This Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue gives the character the larger, more elaborate presentation reserved for the line's Deluxe pieces, with a themed base inspired by the film. Sculpted and hand-painted by the Iron Studios team, it captures the swagger, the red tunic and the unmistakable confidence that made Gaston a classic of Disney animation."

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