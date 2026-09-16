Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi Brings Balance to the Force with Star Wars Blokees

Blokees returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars Champion Class model kit lineup, including Obi-Wan Kenobi

Article Summary Blokees expands its Star Wars Champion Class line with a new Obi-Wan Kenobi model kit inspired by Revenge of the Sith.

The 107-piece Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi kit stands nearly 6 inches tall with articulation and movie-inspired design.

Tool-free assembly and multiple accessories, including extra hands and lightsaber effects, add display versatility.

Star Wars fans can order Champion Class 09 Obi-Wan Kenobi now for $19.99 and pair him with Anakin and Clone Troopers.

The Force is strong with Blokees as they continue to grow their impressive lineup of model kits from around the galaxy. It was not too long ago that we saw two new Star Wars Champion Class releases, with Anakin Skywalker from Revenge of the Sith, as well as new Attack of the Clones Clone Troopers. Both sets have started arriving at Walmart, allowing fans to get their hands on them pretty quickly. It looks like nothing is slowing down Blokees, as they have already unveiled and put up purchasable model kits for their next wave of Star Wars Champion Class prequel characters. It looks like we are returning to the events of Revenge of the Sith with the one and only Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This brand-new 107-piece model kit will build an impressive, almost 6-inch-tall Obi-Wan Kenobi that is fully articulated and features movie-inspired details. If this kit is anything like the previous Anakin Skywalker sets, fans will be pleased with the amount and range of articulation, accessories, and the ability to build this beauty with fun, tool-free assembly. As for accessories, Blokees usually include secondary hands, as well as a variety of lightsaber effects. It is already pretty impressive that Blokees is bringing these characters to life, and fans can purchase the Star Wars Champion Class 09 Obi-Wan Kenobi right now on the Blokees Store for $19.99. Be sure to add the Anakin Skywalker and Clone Trooper sets to really bring the galaxy to life.

Star Wars Champion Class – Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi

"Obi-Wan Kenobi™, the Jedi Master from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH™, is featured in this officially licensed STAR WARS™ model kit. The 107-piece model kit includes articulation for dynamic display, movie-inspired design, three lightsaber forms, and tool-free assembly. Assemble and display Obi-Wan Kenobi™ in different poses."

Details

Officially Licensed

Movie-Inspired Design

Tool-Free Assembly

Articulation for Dynamic Display

Three Lightsaber Forms

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