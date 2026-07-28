Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Optimus Prime Joins Hasbro's New Transformers x Monster Jam Collab

Hasbro's Transformers x Monster Jam collab brings Optimus Prime as a 1:24 die-cast Monster Jam truck, Amazon-exclusive for $19.99, available 11/1/26.

Article Summary Hasbro’s new Transformers x Monster Jam collab brings iconic monster trucks like Grave Digger and Megalodon to life as Autobots.

Optimus Prime also joins the Transformers crossover with a new Monster Jam 1:24 scale die-cast truck design.

This Transformers Optimus Prime Monster Jam release features authentic BKT rubber tires, working suspension, and display-ready detail.

The Amazon-exclusive Transformers x Monster Jam Optimus Prime truck is priced at $19.99 and launches in November 2026.

Transformers fans have seen an incredible variety of collaborations over the years, including crossovers with Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and Masters of the Universe. Now, Hasbro is bringing the franchise closer to the ground with a brand-new partnership featuring the legendary Monster Jam series. The Transformers x Monster Jam collection will introduce iconic monster trucks as converting Autobots, but the surprises do not stop there. While Monster Jam legends such as Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Megalodon are receiving robot forms, Optimus Prime is also joining the Monster Jam lineup with a brand-new monster truck design.

This 1:24 scale Monster Jam truck features impressive detailing and graphics inspired by the legendary Autobot leader. Unlike the transforming figures in the collection, this Optimus Prime release is a die-cast replica designed for display and collecting. The figure features a working suspension and authentic BKT rubber tires, making it a perfect addition for both Transformers and Monster Jam fans. While a transforming Optimus Prime version would certainly be exciting, this release gives collectors a unique way to bring the Autobot leader into their Monster Jam collection. The Transformers x Monster Jam Optimus Prime truck will be available exclusively through Amazon for $19.99, with a planned release date of November 2026.

MONSTER JAM X TRANSFORMERS – OPTIMUS PRIME

"(HASBRO \ SPIN MASTER | Ages 3 & Up | Approx. Retail Price. $19.99 | Pre-order beginning July 24 at 8PM ET exclusively on Amazon; Available 11/1/26). Ramp up your Monster Jam game with the all-new, official Monster Jam 1:24 scale die-cast monster truck. Featuring awesome graphics and a detailed chassis, this authentic replica embodies the style and swagger of the real thing."

"Official rubber BKT Tires provide greater traction, so you can take your toy truck to new heights. Plus, a working suspension system absorbs more impact, so the high-flying, car-crashing, truck-trashing jumps never stop. With so many 1:24 scale die-cast monster trucks to collect, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Blue Thunder and more (toys each sold separately), hosting your very own Monster Jam event is easy. Monster Jam monster truck toys are the perfect gifts for kids ages 3 and up."

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