Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Page Punchers: Justice #1 Batman Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse is ending, but new heroes and villains are here and ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman Page Punchers figure inspired by Alex Ross' iconic Justice comic artwork.

The 7-inch Batman figure features a new sculpt, updated portrait, fabric cape, extra hands, and display base.

Batman Page Punchers: Justice #1 also includes a collectible art card and an English reprint of Justice #1.

Batman fans can pre-order the $27.99 figure now, with McFarlane Toys set to ship it in late July 2026.

The DC Multiverse may be coming to an end as McFarlane Toys prepares to lose the DC Comics toy license, but that is not stopping the company from delivering some incredible final releases. Their latest release is another version of Batman, this time inspired by the legendary artwork of Alex Ross. Known for his incredibly realistic and detailed paintings, Alex Ross has created some of the most iconic interpretations of DC heroes and villains ever seen. Now, fans can bring home a 7-inch scale version of Batman inspired by the events of the 12-issue Justice miniseries from DC Comics.

This new DC Page Punchers figure captures the look of Ross' Caped Crusader with a brand-new sculpt, updated portrait, fabric cape, and interchangeable hands. The figure also includes a display base, collectible art card, and an English reprint copy of Justice #1. McFarlane Toys will also be releasing a Red Platinum Edition Superman figure inspired by Alex Ross' artwork, allowing fans to recreate the legendary Justice League lineup. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with the figure expected to release in late July 2026.

Batman (Page Punchers: Justice #1) 7" Figure w/Comic

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

BATMAN is based on his look from the JUSTICE comic.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hands, art card and base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book JUSTICE #1.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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