Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune: part three, McFarlane Toys

Paul Atreides Returns to McFarlane with New Dune: Part Three Figure

McFarlane Toys brings Emperor Paul Atreides from Dune: Part Three to its 7-inch action figure lineup, with plenty of accessories

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Dune: Part Three Paul Atreides 7-inch figure inspired by Emperor Paul’s darker era.

The Dune action figure features Paul’s covered desert look, 22 points of articulation, and a detailed cinematic sculpt.

Accessories include a crysknife, four extra hands, a collectible art card, and an environmental display base.

The Dune: Part Three Paul Atreides figure is up for pre-order now at $29.99, with shipping expected in December.

McFarlane Toys is giving Dune collectors a look at the man at the center of Arrakis' next chapter with its Paul Atreides 7-inch figure from Dune: Part Three. Set nearly two decades after Paul seized control of the Imperium, the film finds him ruling as Emperor and facing the consequences of his rise, including the violence carried out in his name. Haunted by visions of what may come, surrounded by enemies, and caught in a conspiracy threatening his throne, Paul must reckon with the cost of becoming the very force he once feared. Timothée Chalamet returns to the role, portraying a far more isolated and burdened leader than the young man audiences first met on Caladan.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this film to life with a new set of 7-inch scale figures that capture Paul's cinematic appearance. Featuring 22 points of articulation, Paul is back on Arrakis with a covered-up sculpt that only shows his eyes and how far he's been lost. For accessories, he will come with a crysknife, four extra hands, a collectible art card, and an environmental display base. The Dune: Part Three Paul Atreides figure is already up for pre-order and priced at $29.99, with shipping expected in December. Be on the lookout for more Dune figures also coming soon from McFarlane Toys, like Chani and the McFarlane Elite Edition Paul Atreides.

Paul Atreides | Dune: Part Three | 7in

"Now Emperor of the Known Universe, Paul Atreides confronts the consequences of his reign as new threats emerge."

Product Features

– PAUL ATREIDES™ is based on his look in the upcoming theatrical film DUNE: PART THREE™

– Incredibly detailed 7" scale action figure

– Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

– Includes crysknife, 4 extra hands, collectible art card and environmental figure base

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