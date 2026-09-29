Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, peacemaker

Peacemaker Kills for Peace with New DC Comics Revoltech Release

A new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure is on the way as fans return to DC Comics with the Peacemaker 6″ Scale Figure

Article Summary Kaiyodo adds Peacemaker to the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line with a 6-inch DC Comics figure and dynamic articulation.

The Peacemaker figure features his updated comic design, silver helmet, two face plates, and extra hands for bold poses.

Weapons include a long-barreled pistol, tomahawks, submachine guns, assault rifle, plus spark effects for action scenes.

Peacemaker pre-orders are live at the Kaiyodo Online Store for ¥11,000, with the DC Comics figure arriving in May 2027.

Kaiyodo is bringing DC's wildly intense Peacemaker into the Amazing Yamaguchi lineup, with a brand new Revoltech release. Coming in at roughly 6 inches tall, the figure recreates Peacemaker in his updated comic book design, complete with his massive, muscular build and signature silver helmet. The sculpt perfectly showcases Amazing Yamaguchi's highly articulated posing system, making this figure the perfect figure to help bring some bloody peace to any DC Comics collection. As for swappable parts, Kaiyodo has included two interchangeable face plates and a variety of extra hands to help add even more personality to this Suicide Squad member.

Other accessories will consist of a long-barreled pistol, two tomahawks, two submachine guns, an assault rifle, a rifle strap, a leg holster, and two spark effects for recreating some explosive battle poses. The only thing missing here is Eagly, but Kaiyodo is trying to make up for it by offering a bonus helmet as a preorder bonus through its official stores. Pre-orders are currently live on the Kaiyodo Online Store at ¥11,000, with Peacemaker set to arrive in May 2027,

"Peacemaker, a member of the special forces "Suicide Squad" of the DC Universe, participates in Amazing Yamaguchi! The ultra-macho body is equipped with Yamaguchi-style movable, and the unique style of the helmet that shines in silver is three-dimensionalized with a comic version design. The two types of faces for the replacement of the screaming face and the smiling face are also a hot expression with deformed effect on the normal face that connects the lips with a muffled."

"In addition to the long barrel pistol, the axe with the emblem of the pigeon, which is a symbol of peace, the submachine gun two and assault rifle also come with a firing effect, expressing the extreme fighting that is willing to sacrifice for the justice you believe in!"

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