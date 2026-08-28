Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comics, mezco toyz, peacemaker

Peacemaker Kills for Peace with New One:12 Collective from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest One:12 Collective Peacemaker figure, featuring John Cena's likeness, extensive accessories, and multiple interchangeable parts.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new One:12 Collective Peacemaker figure inspired by John Cena’s HBO Max series look.

The 6-inch Peacemaker collectible features a detailed likeness, hand-painted finish, and his iconic costume and helmet.

Peacemaker comes packed with weapons, Eagly, swappable heads, eyes, mouths, hands, and display options.

Pre-orders for the Mezco Toyz Peacemaker figure are live now for $116, with an expected release in April 2027.

Get ready to bring home some peace as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest DC Comics 1/12 Collective figure. Coming to life out of the hit HBO Max series Peacemaker, John Cena is donning this legendary portrayal once again in glorious detail. Coming in at 6 inches tall, Peacemaker is locked and loaded, an impressive figure featuring John Cena's likeness and hand-painted details. As for accessories, Mezco made sure to give Peacemaker everything he needs to spread peace across the country, including his iconic handgun with a removable silencer and magazine, hatchet, jar, and a butterfly.

Other accessories will include a sniper rifle, sword, shield, and, of course, his faithful companion Eagly, who will have swappable wings. The fun does not end there, as Mezco really went all out with the customization for this Peacemaker figure. He will come with four interchangeable head sculpts, three interchangeable eyes, and three interchangeable mouths, all of which can be mixed and matched for unique expressions. Pre-orders are already live on the Mezco Toyz Store for $116, and he is set to release in April 2027.

Mezco Toyz – One:12 Collective Peacemaker

"Peacemaker joins the One:12 Collective! Based on the HBO Max series Peacemaker, Peacemaker is outfitted in his iconic costume and helmet. The One:12 Collective Peacemaker figure comes complete with an extensive show-accurate arsenal, including a sniper rifle with a removable magazine, sword and shield, handgun with removable silencer and two removable magazines, and a hatchet."

"Three helmet styles with three interchangeable sets of eyes and mouths as well as an un-helmeted portrait allow for a wide range of looks and expressions. Fourteen interchangeable hands provide even more posing possibilities, while a One:12 Collective display base and adjustable posing post allow Peacemaker and Eagly to be displayed in a variety of dynamic configurations. Also included is Peacemaker's unlikely feathered companion, Eagly, featuring interchangeable wings for a variety of display options."

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