Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, lego

Phone Home with LEGO Ideas Brand New E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Set

LEGO Ideas is back with a new set that is out of this world as the infamous E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial comes to life like never before

Article Summary LEGO Ideas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 21370 brings the iconic 1982 alien to life in a detailed 1,226-piece display build.

The brick-built E.T. features posable head, mouth, arms, wrists, and fingers for recreating classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial moments.

Signature details include E.T.’s glowing heart light brick, pointing finger, and sunflower pot inspired by the beloved movie.

LEGO Ideas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is up for pre-order now at $139.99 and is scheduled to ship starting August 1, 2026.

"Elliott!" That's right, get ready to return to the 1980s as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial arrives in brick-built form with a brand-new LEGO Ideas release. While fans previously received a small E.T. minifigure through the LEGO Dimensions video game, LEGO is now taking things to the next level with an impressive display model dedicated to one of cinema's most beloved aliens. Featuring 1,226 pieces, LEGO Ideas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (21370) recreates the iconic character in a detailed brick-built format. Once completed, the model stands over 9.5 inches tall, 8.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep, making it a standout display piece for fans of the classic 1982 film.

LEGO has faithfully captured E.T.'s unforgettable appearance while incorporating a variety of articulated elements. Collectors can adjust his head up and down, rotate it 360 degrees, open and close his mouth, position his arms and wrists, and even move his fingers to create different display poses. His signature pointing finger is also included, recreating one of the character's most memorable gestures. Fans can even recreate the classic moment of E.T. holding a pot of sunflowers, while a switch on the back of the model activates a light brick that makes his heart glow. Pre-orders are already available through the LEGO Store for $139.99, with LEGO Ideas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (21370) scheduled to ship on August 1, 2026.

LEGO Ideas: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

"Be good" and display your love for E.T. with this posable figure. Lovingly recreate (almost) every wrinkle of the adorable alien. Angle his head up and down, and rotate it 360 degrees. Point his forefinger to symbolize E.T.'s desire to "phone home." Place the pot of sunflowers in his hands, just like the ones E.T brought back to life in the classic movie. And press the switch to make his heart glow.

ALIEN DECOR – Capture the cute characteristics of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (21370), one of the most beloved aliens in sci-fi movie history, with this LEGO® Ideas building set for adults

SHOWCASE MEMORABLE MOMENTS – Press the switch at the back to activate the light brick and make E.T.'s heart glow, and display him carrying the LEGO® flowers as shelf decor

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