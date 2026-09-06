Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: loungefly, newlitg, pixar
Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary in The Daily LITG, 6th September, 2026
Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary tops Bleeding Cool's daily chart, led by Loungefly's new Cars collection reveal.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest reads, from Marvel spoilers to DC, TV, and collectible headlines.
- Highlights include Marvel's major resurrection, The X-Files Season 12 talk, Lanterns, Batman, and Superman buzz.
- The roundup also revisits past LITG highlights from 2019 to 2025 and notes today's comic book birthdays.
Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Loungefly Unveils Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary Collection
- After 20 Years, Marvel Brings A Major MCU Character Back From The Dead
- Big Marvel MCU Spoilers In The Daily LITG, 5th September, 2026
- The X-Files: Carter Approached Duchovny and Anderson About Season 12
- Superman, Doomsday, Zod, Legion, Brainiac, Darkseid – Begin At The End
- Darkness Rises with Threezero's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLX Venom Figure
- Sheriff Country S02E01: "Cyclone" Images, S02E05 Overview Released
- Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #1 Preview: Cops Out of Weed
- Lanterns: James Gunn on Earth's Multiple Rings: "All Will Be Answered"
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
LITG One Year Ago… Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers
- "From The Chaos, A Costume" Variants From Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers
- SCOOP: Who Each Of The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O. Will Be Fighting
- Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb's Batman #162 Is Now Four Months Late
- Gossip: History Of DC's Absolute Universe In Absolute Evil (Spoilers)
- Sentinel Unveils New Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Man Hulkbuster Figure
- Gossip: Everyone's Killing Batman In Upcoming DC Titles (Spoilers)
- Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent Has Been Cancelled By DC Comics
- First Looks Inside X-Men: Age Of Revelation Titles From Marvel Comics
- James Gunn Explains Why DC Comics Isn't DCU Canon "At This Time"
- Black Panther Intergalactic in Marvel Imperial December 2025 Solicits
- Ultimate Universe Marvel Comics December 2025 Solicits With Blind Bags
- Juan José Ryp's Sugar Bomb: Portal Potty On Kickstarter By Fun Time Go
- Mark Spears' The Monster & The Wolf Blind Bags Gets 350,000 Orders
- First Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Blind Bags, Revealed
- Magic Tree House: Midnight On The Moon Gets A 120,000 Print Run
- Alan Moore Talks Of His Inspiration For Long London & The Great When
- Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers in The Daily LITG, 5th Of September 2025
LITG two years ago, the size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics
- Will The Shine Come Off DC's Compact Comics With A Joker In The Pack?
- Justice Society Of America #12 Tribute To Mike Wieringo & Lee Moder
- Hasbro Brings Back Star Wars: TVC Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
- Daniel Sampere's Foil Variant Covers For DC All-In in October 2024
- DC Comics Confirms Wonder Woman Spinoff Trinity Series From Tom King
- Scott Snyder Shows Us Absolute Batman's Cape Will Be "Programmable"
- Iron Studios Unleashes Skeletor from The Masters of the Universe
- Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue
- Reacher Author Lee Child Shares What The Future Holds for Jack
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Addresses Disney/Marvel Allegations & More
- Manta Announces Expansion of Over 300 Titles and GEM Payment System
- Bernie Mireault, Comic Creator Of The Jam, Has Passed Away At Age 64
- Is ScreenRant's Ben Kendrick Now Running ComicBook.com?
- Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition May Not Have Been Proofed
LITG three years ago, Bringing Back Boyd Crowder
- Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
- An X-Men Marriage And The First Firestar Fight (Spoilers)
- The Flash- A Cosmic Horror Analogy For The Modern Marriage (Spoilers)
- So Who Bought Wayne Manor? (Batman #137 Spoilers)
- John Wick Director Offers an Update on Chapter 5
- Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs
- Who Works At The Big Belly Burger In Smallville? (Spoilers)
- Jenette Kahn Chooses DC Comics' Golden Age For The Folio Society
- James Gunn Updates Superman Costume, "So Different" Creature Commandos
- Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
- Now The Joker Advertises Wonder Woman Comics (Spoilers)
- Dan Slott's Doctor Who, Now Eighteen Months Late And Ten Dollars More
- Peacemaker Tries Hard #5 – The First Appearance Of Deathstroke Babies
- Dick Grayson, The World's Second-Greatest Detective, In City Boy?
- Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"
- Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
- Marvel's Fantastic Four To Be Less Cosmic, More Black Mirror
- Howard Stern Vs Buffy in The Daily LITG, 5th of September 2022
- What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like
- Babylon 5: JMS Updates CW Reboot, Secret B5 Project & Rising Stars
- Batman: The Animated Series at 30: The Show That Redefined Animation
- When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
- Comic Store In Your Future: Hot 25 Comics by Rodman Comics
- The Future Of The Penguin For DC Comics (Batman #127 spoilers)
- When Marvel Turned Down Jenny Sparks for New Warriors, And Wanted
- Bleeding Cool Suggests A New Name For Shazam's Mary Marvel
- Magic Goes Wrong In The DC Universe (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Carol Danvers' New Direction in Ms. Marvel #20, Up for Auction
- What Triggered Batman's Failsafe? (Batman #127 Spoilers)
- Sandman Drawn By Jack Kirby, Up for Auction
- Mystique Keeps Debuting In Ms. Marvel #17, Up for Auction
- Comic Creators Jumping On Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar
- Comic Creators React To… Liz Truss, The New British Prime Minister
LITG five years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Warners Deletes Cyborg From DC Fandome After Ray Fisher Comments?
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
- Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale
- Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
- DC's Next Major Event Set Up In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)
- The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
- The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling #1 Review: Enjoyable
- Dark Ages #1 Review: World-Altering Framing
- The Antagonists #1-3 Review: Unforced Errors
- Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Tony Patrick and Goñi Montes Create Planet Brooklyn Graphic Novel
- Marvel Avengers/X-Men 30th Anniversary MAX 1993 Yearbook At Auction
- Quentin Tarantino In London – Looking for His West End Debut?
- Philadelphia & Phantoms in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2021
LITG six years ago, The Boys, The Boys
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
- Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
- Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
- Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
- Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
- Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
- Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
- Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
- Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW
LITG seven years ago, buying a comic shop
- DCeased Gives Us a Glimpse of What Doctor Who Vs John Constantine Would Look Like
- Buy the Entire Contents of a British Comic Shop For $3,657.90
- Today, There's Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen Out, as Well as Doomsday Clock #11…
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1980s Figures Return with Gamestop
- Exclusive Batman #78 Preview Shows How Much Catwoman Really Loves Batman
- Marvel Comics' "Incoming" Will Have a Murder Mystery For Boxing Day
- Terrific Production LLC Announces Youngblood Unchained #1, Opens Up About Comico
- My Hero Academia Ladies Are in the Spotlight with Bellfine Statues
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- New Acetate Covers For Red Hood: Outlaw #40 as Superman #17 Drops Year Of The Villain
- EXCLUSIVE: Donny Cates and Megan Hutchison to Marry at Lucca in Wedding of the Century
- "The Good Place" Season 4 Preview: Fashion Eleanor, New Janet & More
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Changes Between Original and Reprinted Supergirl #33, Out Today
- Rob Liefeld Reveals Why Image United is Really, Truly Dead
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Will the First-Ever Buffy & Angel Event Comic "Hellmouth" Sell Out Before It Hits Stores?
- Marvel Comics New York Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Variant Covers
- Is This Why Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium Feels Like House Of X #2? (Spoilers)
- #SquadGoalsDC: Tom Taylor Teases New Project at DC Comics… Could It Be Suicide Squad?
- How Doomsday Clock #11, Justice League #31, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 and Supergirl #33 Tie In – Even If They're Not Meant To (Spoilers)
- "Doctor Who": Billie Piper Returns in "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon"
- LATE: Shazam! #8 Now Nineteen Weeks Late, Slips to the End of November
- What Do Those Major X-Men Deaths in Today's House Of X #4 Say About What's Going On? (Spoilers)
- When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
- The Future Of Spawn After #300 (Spoilers)
LITG eight years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel
- 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
- Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
- ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
- Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers)
- Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
- Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
- Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
- Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
- Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
- Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
- Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky
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