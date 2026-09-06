Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: loungefly, newlitg, pixar

Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary in The Daily LITG, 6th September, 2026

Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary tops Bleeding Cool's daily chart, led by Loungefly's new Cars collection reveal.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest reads, from Marvel spoilers to DC, TV, and collectible headlines.

Highlights include Marvel's major resurrection, The X-Files Season 12 talk, Lanterns, Batman, and Superman buzz.

The roundup also revisits past LITG highlights from 2019 to 2025 and notes today's comic book birthdays.

Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Marvel Comics' Stormbreakers

LITG two years ago, the size of the Joker edition for DC Compact Comics

LITG three years ago, Bringing Back Boyd Crowder

LITG four years ago, Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar

LITG five years ago, Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi

LITG six years ago, The Boys, The Boys

LITG seven years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG eight years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Sergio Aragonés , creator of Groo The Wanderer.

, creator of Groo The Wanderer. Mike Zeck , artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.

, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned. Brian Clopper , creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.

, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom. Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.

of Trauma Comics. Kyle Overkill , host of Pages and Panels

, host of Pages and Panels Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

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