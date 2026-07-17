Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, power rangers

Playmates Announces New Power Rangers Zeo Gold Ranger Figure

New Power Rangers 6" figures are on the way from Playmates, starting with the exclusive Zeo Gold Ranger Collector Series

Article Summary Playmates launches its new Power Rangers Collector Series with Jason as the Zeo Gold Ranger for Walmart Collector Con 2026.

The 6-inch Power Rangers Zeo Gold Ranger figure features 22 points of articulation and marks a move beyond Mighty Morphin.

Accessories include helmeted and unmasked heads, Zeonizer pistol, Zeo Blade, and Jason’s Golden Power Staff.

The Walmart exclusive Power Rangers figure goes live July 24 at 10 AM EST for $19.97, teasing more Zeo releases ahead.

Not long ago, Playmates announced that they had acquired the Power Rangers license, and now it appears their new collectibles line is finally beginning to arrive. Moving beyond the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era, Playmates has unveiled their first Collector Series figure for the Walmart Collector Con 2026 event: Jason as the Zeo Gold Ranger. This brand-new 6-inch figure features 22 points of articulation and is expected to replace the previous Lightning Collection line. Things have been moving slowly for Playmates' new Re-Ignition line, but exploring different eras of Power Rangers beyond Mighty Morphin is a nice change.

The Zeo Gold Ranger includes helmeted and unmasked head sculpts, the Zeonizer pistol, Zeo Blade, and his signature Golden Power Staff. While the figure has a simple design, it features impressive detailing and gives fans a first look at what Playmates will bring to the Power Rangers Collector Series line. It also appears that more Power Rangers Zeo figures may arrive in the future. The Zeo Gold Ranger Collector Series figure will be a Walmart Collector Con exclusive and is scheduled to release on Friday, July 24, at 10 AM EST for $19.97.

Playmates – Power Rangers Zeo Gold Ranger Collector Series

"To help save the Power Rangers from the evil Machine Empure, the Gold Ranger showed up to assist and transferred its power to Jason, the original heroic Red Ranger. He becomes the new Gold Ranger, accepting the powers and rejoining his team."

"ARTICULATED: The Gold Ranger action figure comes with 22 points of articulation for dynamic, battle-ready poses. ACCESSORIES: The figure comes equipped with his signature Golden Power Staff, the Gold Ranger helmet, a Zeo Pistol and a Zeo Blade. CLASSIC: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition is a new and improved release of the classic 1993 brand for today's kids. COLLECT THEM ALL: Collect all of your favorite Mighty Morphin Rangers from Playmates Toys"

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