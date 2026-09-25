Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, playmates

Playmates Reveals Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Blind-Box Statues

Playmates Toys has unveiled Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Statue blind-box mystery collectibles based on the popular book series.

Article Summary Playmates has revealed new Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Statue blind boxes based on chaotic early-book scenes.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl collectible line includes four mystery mini statues featuring Carl, Princess Donut, Mongo, and more.

Scenes include a Jug O' Boom blast, murder dozer goblin carnage, and other wildly unhinged Dungeon Crawler Carl moments.

Each Dungeon Crawler Carl blind box statue is priced at $24.99, with GameStop offering the mystery collectibles now.

The world of Dungeon Crawler Carl is about to get even more chaotic as Playmates Toys brings some of the series' most memorable moments to life with a brand new collection of Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Statues. Rather than their new ongoing 6" action figure line, collectors are getting a series of small display pieces that capture some of the completely unhinged moments from the early books. The best part is that each one comes as a blind-boxed mystery collectible!

There are four different scenes to collect, and these are definitely not your typical fantasy collectibles. Fans could find Carl and Princess Donut running for their lives from a Jug O' Boom explosion, a group of unfortunate goblins being turned into goo by a murder dozer, or Donut getting into one of her more outrageous situations involving Mordecai's mother's ashes. There is also one featuring Donut riding Mongo while carrying a severed Mantaur arm, which perfectly captures the bizarre world of Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Each statue is designed as a compact display collectible, making these a fun way to recreate some of the series' funniest and most memorable moments without taking up a ton of shelf space. Since the styles are randomly packed, collectors looking to complete all four scenes need to enter their own Dungeon Crawl and embrace the mystery-box experience. The Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Statue Blind Box gets a $24.99 price tag, with GameStop currently offering the mystery collectibles for purchase right now. Be sure to be on the lookout for Playmates' upcoming 6" figures with Carl & Donut, Mordecai, and more.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Highlights Statue Blind Box

"Playmates Toys is releasing Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Dungeon Highlight Statues as blind-boxed mystery purchases featuring iconic scenes from the early books in the series."

Statue Scenes Included

Carl and Donut running from a Jug O' Boom explosion.

Goblins turning to goo from a murder dozer.

Donut crapping in Mordecai's mother's ashes.

Donut riding on Mongo over a severed Mantaur arm

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