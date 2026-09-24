Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, playmates

Playmates Reveals New Dungeon Crawler Carl Prepotente 6" Figure

Playmates is expanding its Dungeon Crawler Carl collectibles with a new wave of six-inch figures based on Matt Dinniman's hit LitRPG series.

Article Summary Playmates expands its Dungeon Crawler Carl line with a new 6-inch Prepotente figure from Matt Dinniman’s hit series.

The fan-favorite goat crawler, formerly Pony, is recreated with full articulation, dark gear, and detailed accessories.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Wave 1 also includes Carl & Princess Donut and Mordecai, all built in a collectible 6-inch scale.

Pre-orders for the Dungeon Crawler Carl Prepotente figure are live at GameStop for $29.99 ahead of October 2026.

The world of Dungeon Crawler Carl is getting even more chaotic as Playmates continues to expand its new line of six-inch collectible figures based on Matt Dinniman's hit LitRPG series. Joining Carl, Princess Donut is one of the dungeon's most unpredictable crawlers, Prepotente. Originally known as Pony, this foul-mouthed and incredibly stubborn goat has gone from an ordinary animal to a powerful crawler with a very different personality after entering the World Dungeon.

Now collectors can bring this fan-favorite character home with a brand new, fully articulated and detailed figure from Playmates. Prepotente is nicely captured in his strange transformation with a humanoid-goat-like appearance, along with his dark crawler gear. Just like the other figures in the first wave, this goat comes with swappable hands and an extra head, as well as potions and some magical items. Pre-orders are already live on GameStop for $29.99 each with Carl & Donut and Mordecai, also arriving in Wave 1 with an October 2026 release.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Collectible Crawlers Prepotente

"This first wave of 6-inch collectible figures brings three of the most iconic faces from Matt Dinniman's LitRPG phenomenon Dungeon Crawler Carl straight off the page and onto your shelf – fully articulated, highly detailed, and ready to survive (or sponsor) the next level."

What's in the set:

Carl & Princess Donut — The reluctant hero and his diva of a cat, together at last. Donut perches regally on Carl's shoulder via a built-in magnet, and Carl comes loaded with crawl-accurate gear.

Mordecai — The crawlers' guide through Hell's own gameshow, rendered in the same fully poseable, richly detailed style as the rest of the line, with character-specific accessories and interchangeable hands and head.

Prepotente — Rounding out the set, another fan-favorite face from the dungeon, just as poseable and just as loaded with swappable parts and gear.

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