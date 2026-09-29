Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, pocahontas

Pocahontas Embraces the Colors of the Wind with New 1/10 Statue

A brand-new 1/10 Art Scale Disney Classics statue of Pocahontas — the “Colors of the Wind” version — is now available for pre-order from Iron Studios for $349.99, with a Q3 2027 debut.

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new Pocahontas 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Disney’s iconic “Colors of the Wind” scene.

The Pocahontas Disney Classics collectible stands 14.6 inches tall and captures her bond with nature in vivid detail.

Hand-painted and styled after the 1995 animated film, the statue brings Pocahontas to life with dynamic movement.

Pocahontas fans can pre-order the $349.99 Iron Studios release now ahead of its planned Q3 2027 debut.

The story of Pocahontas has a long history, but Disney put its own twist on the legendary character with the introduction of its 1995 animated film Pocahontas. The film focuses on the arrival of English settlers in the New World and their encounter with Pocahontas, the daughter of Chief Powhatan. As the chief's daughter, Pocahontas is a wild card as she is curious, adventurous, and deeply connected to nature. The film does an incredible job visually representing her love for nature, especially through the iconic song "Colors of the Wind." This legendary Disney song showcases her worldview and relationship with the land, and now Iron Studios has beautifully brought that moment to life.

A brand-new 1/10 Art Scale Disney Classic statue has been unveiled, capturing the iconic "Colors of the Wind" sequence from Disney's Pocahontas. Coming in at 14.6 inches tall, this hand-painted statue nicely captures the animated style of the film, with Pocahontas depicted atop a waterfall as the colors of the wind swirl around her. Disney fans will surely want to add this beautiful statue to their growing collection, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $349.99, with a Q3 2027 debut.

Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind – Iron Studios Disney Classics

"The brave and free-spirited daughter of Chief Powhatan emerges in a poetic composition full of movement! The Pocahontas Colors of the Wind ver. Statue – Disney Classics – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios immortalizes the Native American heroine in one of the most iconic scenes from the Disney animated classic. Inspired by the memorable musical moment "Colors of the Wind," the sculpture highlights Pocahontas with her hair and dress blowing in the wind, surrounded by multicolored leaves sculpted in dynamic spirals that simulate a gentle breeze.'

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