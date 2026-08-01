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Poison Ivy Returns with New Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse Figure

Bring on the green as Poison Ivy returns with a brand-new Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys.

Article Summary Poison Ivy returns to McFarlane Toys with a new Deluxe Theatrical DC Multiverse Gold Label figure from Batman & Robin.

This standalone Poison Ivy release drops the Mr. Freeze Build-A-Figure parts and finally adds long-awaited vine accessories.

McFarlane Toys continues wrapping up its DC Multiverse run with fan-favorite reissues ahead of the license move to Mattel.

Poison Ivy pre-orders are live now at GameStop for $27.99, with the Deluxe Theatrical figure arriving in October 2026.

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is approaching for McFarlane Toys as its DC Multiverse line slowly comes to an end. The DC Comics license will move from McFarlane Toys to Mattel by the end of 2026, marking the end of a legendary toy run. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys isn't going out quietly. The company continues to deliver long-awaited characters and fan-favorite reissues before the line concludes. One of those returning releases is the Batman & Robin Poison Ivy figure, faithfully capturing Uma Thurman's memorable portrayal of the iconic Batman villain.

This Deluxe Theatrical edition removes the Build-A-Figure Mr. Freeze parts and packages Poison Ivy as a standalone Gold Label release. There do not appear to be any major changes from the original release, but it will now feature some long-awaited vine accessories. Whether you need some finishing touches to your Batman & Robin collection or need an Ivy, then look no further. Pre-orders are already live on GameStop for $27.99, and she is set to release in October 2026.

DC Theatrical Deluxe Poison Ivy (Batman and Robin) Gold Label

"THE DARK KNIGHT'" battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE'", venomous POISON IVY'" and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE'". BATMAN'" finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN'", no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR FREEZE threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY'", the DYNAMIC DUD, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL'", must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play,

Poison Ivy includes vines and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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