Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: McDonald's, pokemon

Pokémon Happy Meals Return to McDonald's Restaurants on Nov. 10

Get ready to catch them all as the Pokémon Happy Meal is back at McDonald's restaurants starting on November 10 with toys and cards

Article Summary Pokémon McDonald’s Happy Meals return to participating restaurants on Nov. 10, 2026, with toys, cards, and more.

Each Pokémon McDonald’s Happy Meal includes two trading cards, with 15 collectible cards and 15 mini box toys to chase.

Fan-favorite Pokémon like Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Umbreon, Torchic, and Weedle join the lineup.

Pokémon McDonald’s also adds a QR code digital game, while Quebec locations offer stickers and 4-card packs instead.

Pokémon fans will soon have another reason to visit McDonald's as a new Happy Meal promotion brings the world of Pokémon back to the restaurant chain! A new assortment of collectible toys, trading cards, and an interactive digital experience is all set to arrive on November 10, 2026. This latest collaboration gives Trainers a new opportunity to add some Pokémon-themed collectibles to their collections while enjoying their favorite Happy Meal. McDonald's will be introducing 15 miniature Pokémon-themed Happy Meal box toys alongside 15 Pokémon Trading Card Game cards.

Each participating Happy Meal will include two collectible cards, giving fans another chance to add Pokémon to their collections. The miniature box toys feature familiar Pokémon, including Pikachu, Weedle, Eevee, Umbreon, Charmander, Torchic, and more! Three Pokémon Happy Meal box designs will also be available, adding another collectible element to the entire collect-them-all experience. However, the promotion will look a little different for Pokémon fans in Quebec, Canada. The miniature Happy Meal box-shaped toys will not be available in the province. Instead, participating Quebec locations will offer a Pokémon sticker and a booster pack containing four Pokémon Trading Card Game cards. I Choose You!

New Pokémon Happy Meals Are Appearing at McDonald's

"A wild Happy Meal has appeared! Trainers, starting Nov. 10, the Pokémon Happy Meal returns to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide with 15 collectible toys and 15 collectible trading cards. Fan-favorites like Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Umbreon and more are ready to join your team. You'll have to work to catch them all!"

"That's not the only search to take part of, fans and trainers can scan the QR code on their Happy Meal box which will bring them to a digital game where they can look for the 15 Pokémon toys are hiding around a virtual classroom and playground. Whether you're a longtime trainer or just starting your journey, this Happy Meal will be fun way to grow your team!"

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