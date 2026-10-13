Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Polaris Switches Sides for Hasbro's X-Men '97 Season 2 Marvel Legends

Hasbro revealed a new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends figure — Marvel's Polaris — with pre-orders on Hasbro Pulse starting Oct. 21 and an expected Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Polaris figure at NYCC 2026, expanding the hit animated mutant line.

Marvel's Polaris joins the X-Men '97 collection in her X-Factor costume, complete with green hair and power effects.

The X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Polaris figure includes premium articulation, alternate hands, and TV-accurate design.

Pre-orders for X-Men '97 Polaris open October 21 at 1 PM ET, with Fall 2026 release and Havok also joining the wave.

X-Men '97 has been a real treat for mutant fans, continuing the legacy of the legendary '90s cartoon with updated storylines, characters, and more. Hasbro has been slowly bringing these characters to life through its own wave of Marvel Legends carded figures, and now a member of X-Factor is on the way. Marvel's Polaris made her debut in Season 2 of X-Men '97 and is now coming to life with a brand-new Marvel Legends release. Polaris is Magneto's daughter and possesses electromagnetic powers similar to her father's.

Hasbro has now brought Polaris to life straight from the TV screen, featuring her signature X-Factor outfit, green hair, and two attachable effect pieces. This means we will get her very own X-Men '97 carded packaging, with pre-orders set to go live on Hasbro Pulse on October 21 at 1 PM EST. The figure is expected to arrive in Fall 2026. Be on the lookout for more X-Men '97 X-Factor figures coming soon, like Havok, who will be released alongside Polaris for this new wave.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 MARVEL'S POLARIS

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Amid rising anti-mutant sentiment, Polaris, whose powers of electromagnetic control mirror that of the pro-mutant extremist Magneto, must decide where her loyalties lie. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Polaris action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories including 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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