Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: nyc, Pop Mart, Skullpanda

POP Mart Announces New Skullpanda "Off Mode" NYC Experience

POP Mart has announced a new Skullpanda pop-up shop opening on October 16 in New York City, showing off the "Off Mode" experience

Article Summary POP Mart opens the Skullpanda Off Mode NYC pop-up on October 16 at 423 W. 14th St., running through November 30.

The free POP Mart experience features three immersive Skullpanda rooms themed around slowing down and unplugging.

Skullpanda creator Xiong Miao will appear at the grand opening, adding a special draw for POP Mart fans in Manhattan.

POP Mart says the Off Mode shop will offer U.S.-exclusive and special-edition Skullpanda products for visitors.

POP Mart has announced a new pop-up experience coming to New York City, revealing the Skullpanda immersive limited-time experience, set to kick off on October 16. As you can see from the few images they provided, they will have a small shop open to the public that explores the world of the "Off Mode" series, with artist and concept designer Xiong Miao making a special appearance at the grand opening. We have more details below as the shop will be at 423 W. 14th St. in Manhattan, and will be open until November 30.

POP Mart Brings Skullpanda Back To Manhattan With The "Off Mode" Experience

The free experience invites guests to step away from the noise and expectations of everyday life and enter Skullpanda's world, a space where there is no pressure to perform, explain, rush, or always be "on." The "Off Mode" collection's emotional states come to life through three immersive rooms, where guests embark on a journey to return to their own pace. At the end, fans will exit through a dedicated Skullpanda shop, featuring U.S.-exclusive and special-edition products.

Each character in the "Off Mode" series represents familiar moments of wanting to stay in, tune out the noise, slow down, embrace the mess, take off the mask, or simply do nothing at all. The full line-up includes Not Now, Mujte Mode, Low Battery, Stay In, Soft Chaos, Mask Off, Break Time, Slow Down, Stay Chuill, Rest Day, and Self Mode. "Off Mode" is part of THETA Skullpanda, a plush-focused sub-brand within the Skullpanda universe that explores the character through plush and everyday products while maintaining the creative world established by Xiong Miao.

"As I continue to build out the world of Skullpanda, I want each new chapter to create a deeper emotional connection with fans," said Xiong Miao, artist and creator of Skullpanda. "For me, art can be a way to understand and process what we're feeling, while reminding us that every emotion is worth acknowledging. With the "Off Mode" collection, I wanted to acknowledge and remind people that it's okay to pause on the daily musts and expectations. This experience brings that to life in a space where fans can slow down and reconnect with what's real around us."

"The Off Mode series feels tailor-made for New York, a city where there's always a reason to keep moving," said Emily Brough, Head of IP Licensing for POP Mart The Americas. "Through this experience, we're excited to bring Xiong's vision to life in a way that embodies the city's style while encouraging New Yorkers to slow down for a moment, immerse themselves in the world of Skullpanda, and remind them that even in the city that never sleeps, you deserve a break."

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