Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged:

Pre-Orders Arrive for Blokees Jurassic World T-Rex 1:35 Scale Model

Blokees brings the Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex to its Terraventure collection with a detailed 1:35-scale model kit

Article Summary Blokees launches the Jurassic World Terraventure TL01 T. rex, a larger 1:35 scale model kit with premium detail.

The Jurassic World T. rex model features over 20 articulation points, transparent eyes, and a 60-degree linked jaw.

No glue or paint is needed for this Jurassic World model kit, with snap-fit parts and a display base included.

Jurassic World fans can pre-order the Blokees T. rex model now for $59.99, with release set for November 2026.

After months of teasing, Blokees has finally unveiled its brand-new Jurassic World Terraventure 1:35-scale model kit! In the past, Blokees has released miniaturized models of iconic dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, but now things are getting quite a bit larger. The King of the Dinosaurs himself is kicking off this brand-new line with the Terraventure TL01 T. rex, featuring an impressive level of detail and over 20 points of articulation. As with some of Blokees' other model kits, no tools or paintbrushes are needed, as the pieces snap and click together to faithfully bring this iconic dinosaur to life.

The model appears to be based on Rexy's appearance in Jurassic World and features a flexible, skin-like feel to give the dinosaur a more realistic design. Additional highlights include impressive transparent eyes, a 60-degree linked-jaw articulation system, and an exclusive collector's display base. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live at retail sites like BigBadToyStore for $59.99. Fans won't have to wait too long to get their hands on this prehistoric predator, as it is currently expected to arrive in November 2026!

Jurassic World Terraventure Tyrannosaurus Rex 1/35 Model Kit

"Blokees is getting prehistoric with their next fantastic entry in the beloved Terraventure line of model kits: thundering into the spotlight is none other than the terrifying and deadly Tyrannosaurus Rex! Brilliantly brought to life in 1/35 scale, this "Tyrant Lizard" is inspired by the towering creature as seen in the blockbuster Jurassic World film! With superb detailing and over 20 points of articulation upon assembly, this Terraventure model kit requires no messy glue or paint to complete! Just put the pieces together and bring the mighty T-Rex to life in your own home! Stay perfectly still…..and order your model kit today!"







Product Features 1/35 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Jurassic World film

Part of the Terraventure line

Incredible detail

Multiple points of articulation

Instructions may or may not include English translation

Box Contents Pieces to build Tyrannosaurus Rex

Display base

Instructions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!