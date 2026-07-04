Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics

Pre-Orders Arrive for Blokees' New DC Comics Champion Class Nightwing

Blokees is back with some brand new DC Comics Champion Class model sets as Nightwing is ready to join the fight

Article Summary Blokees brings DC Comics Nightwing to its Champion Class line with a limited 100-piece model kit for collectors.

The DC Comics Nightwing kit stands 5.9 inches tall, features 44 articulation points, and needs no glue or tools.

Nightwing includes interchangeable hands, short and long Eskrima sticks, and Wingdings for dynamic display options.

Pre-orders are live now at Blokees for $19.99, with the DC Comics Champion Class Nightwing set due in August 2026.

Blokees continues to expand its DC Champion Class lineup as its overseas model kits roll out to U.S. collectors. The latest release brings Nightwing into the fold, adding the fan-favorite DC Comics hero to the growing build-and-display series. The officially licensed DC Champion Class Nightwing model kit is a limited release of just 100 pieces and delivers an impressive 44 points of articulation once fully assembled. These sets are designed as tool-free snap-fit kits that require no glue, paint, or cutters. When completed, Nightwing stands at approximately 5.9" tall and functions as a fully articulated 1/12-scale-style action figure.

Nightwing is featured in his iconic and classic black and blue costume and includes a full range of character-specific accessories. This includes short Eskrima sticks, long Eskrima sticks, and some Wingdings. DC fans can further customize their displays with interchangeable hands to better reflect Nightwing's fast, acrobatic fighting style. Dick Grayson joins Blokees' expanding DC Champion Class lineup and will pair perfectly with other releases, including Harley Quinn, Batman Beyond, and Superman. The DC Champion Class Nightwing is available for pre-order through Blokees' official store for $19.99, with an expected release scheduled for August 2026. Expect more DC Champion Class sets in the future as Blokees will be stepping into the Absolute Universe later this year…

DC Champion Class Nightwing | Blokees (Pre-Order)

"Nightwing arrives in the DC Champion Class lineup as an officially licensed 100-piece model kit with detailed character styling and collectible appeal. With 44 points of articulation and interchangeable hand options, it supports agile poses inspired by Nightwing's combat style."

"Equipped with Signature Gear, including short and long Eskrima Sticks plus Wingdings, Nightwing offers more display possibilities. Tool-free assembly requires no glue, paint, or cutters. Add Nightwing to your DC collection today."

Officially Licensed

44 Points of Articulation

Interchangeable Hand Options

Signature Gear

Tool-Free Assembly

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