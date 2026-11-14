Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars
Pre-Orders Arrive for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader
Hasbro has revealed a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure, available for preorder at Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with an expected Spring 2027 release.
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader, inspired by his classic A New Hope look.
- The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features detailed sculpting, red helmet lenses, and a red lightsaber with hilt.
- Kenner-style Star Wars packaging and a unique VC number make this Darth Vader release a standout collectible.
- Star Wars collectors can preorder Darth Vader now on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 ahead of a Spring 2027 release.
The Dark Lord of the Sith is returning to the spotlight as Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope with a brand-new Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure! First introduced to audiences in 1977, Darth Vader quickly became one of cinema's most recognizable villains. As the Empire's most feared enforcer, Vader was tasked with hunting down the Rebel Alliance after the theft of the Death Star plans, which led to his relentless pursuit of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and the Rebel forces. Now, Hasbro is bringing that classic A New Hope appearance to its popular 3.75-inch Vintage Collection lineup.
Darth Vader features detailed movie-inspired sculpting and deco, including the red lenses for his helmet. Hasbro also included his signature red lightsaber, along with an unlit hilt, for additional display options. The figure also features Kenner-inspired cardback packaging that will be perfect for in-box display by collectors. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader is already available for preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with an expected release in Spring 2027. May the Force be with you!
STAR WARS : THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER
"Upon the Rebels' theft of schematics for the Death Star, Darth Vader sought to recover the stolen plans and find the location of the Rebel base. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS : THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."
"Based on Darth Vader from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose Vader with his signature red Lightsaber™ or the unlit hilt. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."