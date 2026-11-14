Pre-Orders Arrive for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader

The Dark Lord of the Sith is returning to the spotlight as Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope with a brand-new Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure! First introduced to audiences in 1977, Darth Vader quickly became one of cinema's most recognizable villains. As the Empire's most feared enforcer, Vader was tasked with hunting down the Rebel Alliance after the theft of the Death Star plans, which led to his relentless pursuit of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and the Rebel forces. Now, Hasbro is bringing that classic A New Hope appearance to its popular 3.75-inch Vintage Collection lineup.

Darth Vader features detailed movie-inspired sculpting and deco, including the red lenses for his helmet. Hasbro also included his signature red lightsaber, along with an unlit hilt, for additional display options. The figure also features Kenner-inspired cardback packaging that will be perfect for in-box display by collectors. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader is already available for preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with an expected release in Spring 2027. May the Force be with you!