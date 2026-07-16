Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: invincible, jada toys

Prepare for Conquest as Jada Toys Unveils Their Next Invincible Figure

At long last, Jada Toys has put up pre-orders for its new Invincible 1:12-scale action figures based on the Skybound comic turned hit animated series

Article Summary Jada Toys opens pre-orders for the Invincible Conquest 1/12 scale action figure, bringing the brutal Viltrumite to shelves.

The Invincible Conquest figure features three head sculpts, swappable hands, premium articulation, and series-accurate detail.

Conquest joins Jada Toys’ growing Invincible line alongside upcoming Kid Omni-Man and Mark Grayson figures.

Priced at $29.99, the Invincible Conquest action figure is slated for a November 2026 release at BigBadToyStore.

Collectors have been patiently waiting for Invincible collectibles ever since the Skybound comic was adapted into the hit animated series. Now Jada Toys continues its impressive new line with one of the franchise's most terrifying villains: Conquest. This highly detailed 1:12-scale figure faithfully recreates Conquest's appearance from the hit television series and offers a range of display options. Accessories include three interchangeable head sculpts and multiple sets of swappable hands, allowing fans to recreate some of the character's most memorable moments.

With exceptional sculpting and articulation, Conquest is the perfect companion piece for the upcoming Kid Omni-Man and Mark Grayson figures. The growing success of Jada Toys' new Street Fighter 1/12-scale collection has led to impressive detailing and articulation that have only enhanced the series. Fans can expect more Invincible figures arriving in the future, but in the meantime, they will not want to miss out on bringing Conquest home to their collection. Pre-orders are already online for $29.99, with the first wave scheduled for release in November 2026.

Invincible – Conquest 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Step into the epic world of Invincible with the 1:12 Scale Conquest Action Figure by Jada Toys! Inspired by the hit Amazon animated series, this figure brings the fearsome Viltrumite warrior Conquest to life in all his battle-ready glory, ready to face Invincible and unleash his devastating power."

"Conquest is a legendary Viltrumite warrior known for his ruthless strength, combat mastery, and unrelenting drive to conquer planets. His brutal clashes with Invincible have cemented him as one of the most feared figures in the series. This 1:12 scale figure captures his towering physique, armored details, and menacing expression. With premium articulation, you can recreate his most epic combat scenes, powerful strikes, and iconic poses from the show."

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