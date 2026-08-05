Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, doctor doom, Marvel Studios

Prepare for Doomsday with New Doctor Doom S.H. Figuarts Figure

Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and with it comes a wave of new collectibles, including Tamashii Nations' new Doctor Doom S.H. Figuarts figure.

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils a new Doctor Doom S.H.Figuarts figure inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

The Doctor Doom figure features detailed sculpting, strong articulation, and a wired fabric cloak for dynamic poses.

Accessories are limited to extra hands and swappable crossed arms, with no Doctor Doom sorcery effects included.

Doctor Doom S.H.Figuarts is up for pre-order now for $99.99 and is slated for a December 2026 release.

Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and companies across the collectibles industry are preparing for Marvel Studios' next blockbuster event. Not only have fans received the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, but collectibles have already begun arriving. Hasbro recently unveiled its first wave of Marvel Legends figures, while Hot Toys has already showcased its upcoming 1/6 scale releases. Now, Tamashii Nations is joining the multiverse event with the reveal of its brand-new Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom S.H.Figuarts figure.

S.H. Figuarts has faithfully recreated Doctor Doom's new live-action design, combining articulated plastic armor with premium cloth elements. Unlike the Marvel Legends version, this release features greater sculpted detail and articulation, while the wired fabric cloak allows for a variety of dynamic poses. Despite all of this, he is slacking on the accessories as he will only come with two pairs of extra hands and swappable crossed arms. It would have been nice to see some of his sorcery powers, like in the Hot Toys figure, so expect another updated release after Avengers: Doomsday arrives. The S.H.Figuarts Doctor Doom is already up for pre-order for $99.99 with a December 2026 release.

"Doctor Doom" from * the Avengers * is now available on S.H.Figuarts! This figure brings to life Doctor Doom, the brilliant scientist from the movie "the Avengers: Doomsday." By using the included interchangeable arm parts, you can recreate the impressive pose of the figure with its arms crossed. By combining the wire-reinforced cape and interchangeable wrist parts, it's possible to create poses unique to "Doctor Doom."

Set Contents:

Interchangeable arm parts are included, allowing you to recreate the pose with arms crossed

Joy of variety of posts by swapping out the interchangeable wrist parts

Wire reinforced cap adds to the posing.

Includes main body, two pairs of interchangeable hands, and interchangeable arms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!