Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Prepare for Maximum Carnage with Hasbro's Next Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Marvel Legends retro Spider-Man figure paying homage to the Maximum Carnage storyline.

The streets are about to flow red as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Marvel Legends retro Spider-Man card-back figure. It looks like they are revisiting the legendary crossover storyline from 1993, Maximum Carnage. This iconic crossover series centered on Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, as he launched a campaign of mass murder and chaos throughout New York City with his own group of killers. It was up to Spider-Man and some other iconic characters—including Black Cat, Venom, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, and more to take down this deadly group.

Hasbro is now paying homage to the Maximum Carnage storyline with a brand-new Spider-Man retro-card figure that gives Cletus a classic design. He will come on a brand-new special-edition card back that features classic Maximum Carnage artwork. As for the figure itself, the new deco is showcased on Carnage, and he will come with a secondary Cletus Kasady head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and attachable symbiote effect. Pre-orders for this retro-card-back Maximum Carnage Marvel Legends release are expected to arrive on September 29 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Retro Cardback – Maximum Carnage

"When an alien symbiote latched onto Spider-Man, it almost made him lose sight of his morals. And this symbiote created a spawn, transforming Cletus Kasady into the ruthless villain Carnage. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Carnage figure! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's blockbuster Spider-Man crossover story arc, Maximum Carnage."

"The Carnage action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate unmasked head, and symbiote tendril effect. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comic-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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