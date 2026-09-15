Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: La Catrina, lego

Prepare for the Day of the Dead In Style with LEGO Ideas La Catrina

Get ready to build: LEGO's brand-new LEGO Ideas La Catrina brings an icon of the Day of the Dead to life.

Halloween is right around the corner, with Día de los Muertos following right behind it. This iconic holiday in Mexican culture is now being translated into brick form, as LEGO unveils its brand-new LEGO Ideas La Catrina set. La Catrina is one of the most recognizable symbols of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. She was originally a zinc etching created around 1910 by José Guadalupe Posada. In the artwork La Calavera Catrina, the depiction of an elegant female skeleton wearing a dress and decorated hat would soon become a fixture of Día de los Muertos celebrations.

LEGO now brings La Catrina to life with an impressive 1,212-piece set that will stand at a whopping 17 inches tall. The set features impressive details, from her skeletal structure and elegant dress to her signature hat, marigolds, and butterfly. Her hands and arms can also be posed, allowing fans to add their own flair to this LEGO Ideas set. Fans can already prepare for the Day of the Dead with La Catrina, which is now available for purchase for $139.99 on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Day of the Dead – La Catrina

"Showcase Mexican culture's enlightened perspective on the human condition with the LEGO® Ideas La Catrina (21372) figurine. This building set is a great gift idea for adults that lets them create their own decoration for Day of the Dead celebrations. Display it all year round on a desk or shelf as a striking piece of room decor."

"Enjoy quality time building a meticulously detailed, elegantly clothed LEGO skeleton figure that embodies a unique combination of beauty and mortality. Attach brick-built marigolds and printed sugar skull decorations to her hat and dress. Place La Catrina on the base adorned with more marigolds and a brick-built monarch butterfly. Put the other butterfly in her hand and pose her head and arms to change up your display.This model building kit contains 1,212 pieces.

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