Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Prepare for Winter with G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic Battle Pack

Hasbro unveiled the G.I. Joe Classified Series #216 Arctic Battle 3-pack — 2 Cobra, 1 Joe, 27 accessories — available to pre-order on Hasbro Pulse Aug 26 (Fall 2026) for $84.

Get ready for Arctic warfare as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new G.I. Joe Classified Series three-pack. The G.I. Joe universe features some of the world's greatest soldiers, tasked with stopping the sinister Cobra organization from taking over the world. The battle against Cobra has taken place across a variety of environments, from deadly jungles and deserts to major cities and frozen Arctic landscapes. Hasbro is now focusing on the frozen frontier with a new Arctic battle three-pack featuring two Cobra figures and one G.I. Joe hero.

This Battle Pack will include 27 different accessories, allowing fans to create impressive battlefield displays right out of the box. The Arctic S.A.W. Viper and the Drift Viper are two deadly Cobra soldiers designed to blend perfectly into their environments while hunting their targets. On the Joe side, the Steel Corps Trooper will answer the call and charge into battle with his own arsenal. A variety of customizable parts will be included, allowing fans to army-build these figures and create their own unique characters. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #216 Arctic Battle three-pack will be priced at $84. It is expected to be released on Hasbro Pulse on August 26 at 1 PM, with a Fall 2026 release date.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #216, ARCTIC BATTLE 3-PACK

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe. tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, build your arctic collection with this set of 2 Cobra and 1 Joe 6" scale action figures. Includes 27 accessories. Build a complete strike scenario right out of the box. The Arctic S.A.W.-Viper lays down suppressive fire, the Drift Viper tracks targets with precision optics, and the Steel Corps Trooper answers with specialized weapons for frontline engagement."

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