Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Professor Oak and Red Arrive with LEGO's New Pokémon Poké Ball Set

It is time to Build Them All, as LEGO is back with a new assortment of Pokémon-themed sets, including the Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball set

Article Summary LEGO unveils its new Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball set, a 2,386-piece build made for adult collectors.

The giant Pokémon Poké Ball opens to reveal Professor Oak’s lab above and a first battle scene below.

Red, Professor Oak, Picnicker, Eevee, and Pikachu headline LEGO’s first-ever Pokémon minifigures.

Pokémon fans can pre-order the $299 LEGO set now, with shipping set for October 2026 through the LEGO Store.

LEGO is back with brand-new Pokémon sets, and this time the company is stepping away from the SMART-brick format as it debuts its first Pokémon minifigures. The Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball set has been officially unveiled and comes in at 2,386 pieces. Once fully assembled, the model will stand 9 inches tall, 9 inches wide, and 9 inches deep. The set features an impressive replica of the infamous Poké Ball that opens up to showcase iconic moments from the video games.

The upper half of the display recreates Professor Oak's lab, where fans can choose one of the starter Pokémon and acquire their Pokédex. The set also features two trainers, including the legendary trainer Red, as well as a Picniker to help capture your first Pokémon battle on the lower half. LEGO is also introducing its first-ever Pokémon minifigures, bringing Eevee and Pikachu to life in an adorable style that fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are now available on the LEGO Store for the iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball set at $299, with shipping scheduled for October 2026.

Pokémon LEGO Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball

"Unlock the magic of the Pokémon Trainer journey with the Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball (72154). This building set for adults is bursting with authentic details and cool features, including Red, Picnicker, Professor Oak, Eevee, and Pikachu minifigures to create epic Pokémon decor with classic characters."

"Open the Poké Ball with easy precision to reveal a battle scene in the bottom half and a recreation of Professor Oak's laboratory in the top section, including a library, computers, 3 molded Poké Balls and 2 Pokédex tiles. The display stand is designed to make the large Poké Ball model look as if it has been thrown to the ground, just like in the game. Add to your own video game decor collection or treat another adult Pokémon fan to this impressive birthday, holiday or any day gift idea. This set contains 2,386 pieces."

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