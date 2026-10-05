Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Queen Amidala Arrives with New Star Wars: The Black Series Release

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Queen Amidala for Star Wars: The Black Series, kicking off a new wave with updated packaging.

Inspired by The Phantom Menace, the Queen Amidala figure recreates Padmé’s iconic royal look with soft-goods details.

Queen Amidala joins the mainline Black Series as a wide release, not an exclusive, for Star Wars collectors.

Pre-orders open October 15 at 1 PM EST via Hasbro Pulse, with Queen Amidala scheduled for a spring 2027 release.

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures. This is not just any sort of figure wave; it marks a new era for Hasbro's Star Wars line, introducing brand-new packaging and new and updated character releases. One of which is returning to the prequel trilogy with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as Queen Amidala makes her presence known.

Padmé's more royal appearance has been faithfully captured by Hasbro, showcasing one of her iconic dresses from The Phantom Menace. It looks like plastic and soft-goods elements will be used for this impressive figure. No accessories are included, but she will be part of the mainline Star Wars: The Black Series collection and not an exclusive. Pre-orders will arrive on October 15 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers. Pricing is unknown at this time, but she is set for a spring 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Queen Amidala

"Padmé Amidala reigned during a time of great unrest. Allying with the Jedi and the Gungans, she was determined to free her people from the Trade Federation's occupation. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Queen Padmé Amidala from STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. The figure features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf and Includes film-inspired sculpt and photoreal deco, plus a soft goods robe. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf."

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