Quinlan Voss Gets His Own Star Wars: The Clone Wars Figure

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Black Series

Article Summary Fan-favorite Jedi Quinlan Vos joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series with a new 6-inch action figure.

Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the figure includes Vos’s signature green lightsaber with motion effect.

Quinlan Vos is known for his rare Force power, psychometry, and his unique role in Star Wars lore.

Pre-orders start October 28 at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an expected release in Spring 2026.

Quinlan Vos is a fan-favorite Jedi Master from the Star Wars universe, and first appeared in Star Wars: Republic #17 (2001). He was inspired by a background character from The Phantom Menace and is known for his unique look and rare Force ability called psychometry. This allows him to read memories from objects that were featured in other Star Wars lore, such as Jedi: Survivor. He often walks the line between light and dark and even partnered with Asajj Ventress, leading to the two falling in love. Quinlan Vol did survive Order 66, and now his legacy stays alive as Hasbro brings him to their legendary The Black Series collection with an impressive new release like this.

Inspired by his appearance in The Clone Wars, Quinlan is ready for action with his signature green lightsaber, which has a swappable motion blade effect. This is a long-awaited The Black Series release, and it is nice to finally see Hasbro bringing new characters into their popular 6" line instead of more re-releases and repaints. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 28 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 and a Spring 2026 release date.

Quinlan Voss – Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Black Series

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that dedicated devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Quinlan Voss character from The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

