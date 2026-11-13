Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

R2-D2 Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary Line

Hasbro revealed a 50th‑anniversary Star Wars: The Black Series R2‑D2 figure; pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro adds R2-D2 to its Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary Black Series lineup with a new 6-inch figure.

The Black Series R2-D2 features an updated film-inspired sculpt, photoreal deco, and his classic A New Hope look.

R2-D2 includes six tool accessories, opening panels, a telescope head, and the iconic middle leg for display.

Pre-orders for the R2-D2 50th Anniversary figure are live now on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 ahead of Spring 2027.

Few droids in the galaxy are as legendary as R2-D2! From helping Princess Leia deliver the plans to the Death Star to standing alongside Luke Skywalker during his greatest adventures, the courageous little astromech has been at the center of Star Wars history since the very beginning. Now, as Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope, R2-D2 is rolling back into The Black Series with a special anniversary figure that longtime collectors won't want to miss! The new Star Wars Black Series Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) figure brings the iconic astromech to life with an updated film-inspired sculpt and photorealistic deco.

Capturing R2-D2's classic appearance from A New Hope, this astromech comes with six tool accessories inspired by the droid's many adventures. From a telescope head, opening panels, and much more, Hasbro has covered it all here, including his middle leg. This special release features gold cardback packaging to celebrate the 50th anniversary of A New Hope, with a Kenner-inspired cardback released as a retailer-exclusive. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for The Black Series R2-D2 for $29.99 with a February 2027 release.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2)

"A reliable and versatile astromech droid, R2-D2 showed great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This BLACK SERIES action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE . Display your figure in the collectible anniversary blister package featuring special character art. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included tool accessories. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf."

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