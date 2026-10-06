Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

R2-D2 Returns to Hasbro with New 3.75" Star Wars: TVC Figure

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars Vintage Collection R2-D2 figure, inspired by his A New Hope meeting with Luke.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features a slimmer scale, extending tripod leg, and sculpted decal chip detail.

Hasbro also teased a shiny R2-D2 variant and recommended pairing Artoo with the updated C-3PO TVC figure.

Star Wars collectors can expect the new R2-D2 Vintage Collection release in Spring 2027, with preorders still pending.

Hasbro has recently unveiled a brand-new collection of Star Wars figures that are on the way across both their 6-inch Black Series line and 3.75-inch Vintage Collection line. A new wave of Vintage Collection figures will arrive in 2027, featuring brand-new, updated releases of iconic Star Wars characters. R2-D2 is back with a brand-new figure that will be inspired by his introduction to Luke Skywalker from A New Hope. Final product versions of these figures were not revealed, but prototypes were shown during the Hasbro Pulse livestream.

R2-D2 will have a shorter and slimmer build, which will better help him stay in scale with some of the other Star Wars Vintage Collection figures. He will have an extending tripod leg, and it was revealed that he will also have a sculpted decal chip on his chest. R2 will feature his iconic white-and-blue deco, and Hasbro revealed that a shiny version will be released in the future. Be sure to pair this Astromech with the new and updated C-3PO Vintage Collection figure as well. Pre-order information is not yet available, but he is scheduled for a Spring 2027 release. Stay tuned for more information as it is revealed.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2)

"After getting Luke Skywalker to remove his restraining bolt, clever astromech droid R2-D2 revealed his mission to deliver a crucial message to Obi-Wan Kenobi from Princess Leia Organa. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Features multiple articulation points and detailed deco. Pose the figure with the swappable restraining bolt panel. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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