Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Race Into Action with New DC Comics Kid Flash DC Multiverse Figure

McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse wave brings Kid Flash and new heroes and villains to your collection — pre-order the Kid Flash (DC Classic) figure now from the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99; release expected July 2026.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Kid Flash to the DC Multiverse line, inspired by Wally West’s classic DC Comics origins.

The figure revives Kid Flash’s yellow-and-red costume with updated proportions, alternate hands, and lightning effects.

Wally West debuted in The Flash #110, later becoming The Flash after Barry Allen’s sacrifice in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

DC Comics collectors can pre-order Kid Flash for $27.99 now, with a July 2026 release and more figures in the wave.

A classic speedster is racing back into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys unveils its latest wave of comic-inspired figures. Wally West is returning to his roots as the original Kid Flash. Kid Flash first appeared in The Flash #110 after Wally West recreated the same accident that granted Barry Allen his super speed. He quickly became Barry's trusted sidekick during the Silver Age of DC Comics before eventually surpassing his mentor by taking on the mantle of The Flash following Barry Allen's sacrifice in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

McFarlane Toys recreates Wally's iconic yellow-and-red Kid Flash costume while giving the character slightly more mature proportions to better fit the DC Multiverse line. The figure includes alternate hands and multiple Speed Force lightning effects. Despite his more adult-like sculpt, Speedster collectors will surely want a sidekick for their Flash collection. Pre-orders are already available through the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with a release expected by the end of July 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this new wave of DC Multiverse figures with Black Adam, Black Mask, Sinestro, and Brainiac.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Kid Flash (DC Classic)

"The latest in a long line of speedsters, WALLACE WEST does not take the mantle of KID FLASH lightly, even when it makes him question everything about himself. Struck by SPEED FORCE lightning thanks to some truly mind-bending issues with the timeline, Wallace was given his powers and put on the radar of BARRY ALLEN, who took him under his wing, or, at least, he tried to. If there's one thing WALLACE learned very quickly, it's that being a speedster isn't something you can just be taught overnight, even by the Fastest Man Alive."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

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