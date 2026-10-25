Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, medicom

Race Into Action with New The Flash (Batman Suit) MAFEX Figure

Medicom Toy is back with a new 6" MAFEX release: The Flash (Batman Suit Ver.), featuring the Flash in his modified Batman suit.

Article Summary Medicom unveils The Flash (Batman Suit Ver.) MAFEX figure, inspired by Barry Allen’s alternate timeline in The Flash.

The 6-inch The Flash collectible features a weathered Batman-inspired suit with film-accurate detail and dynamic articulation.

Accessories include three head sculpts, Speed Force effects, damage parts, and a display stand for The Flash poses.

The Flash MAFEX No. 338 is priced at ¥14,080 in Japan, with a 2027 release planned and US pre-orders still pending.

Barry Allen has always been one of DC Comics' most important heroes. First appearing in Showcase #4 back in 1956, the Silver Age Flash became known for his incredible speed and ability to cross the boundaries of time. Those powers took center stage in the 2023 film The Flash, as Barry tries to save his mother but creates an alternate timeline with consequences for the entire DC Universe. In this strange reality, Barry encounters an alternate version of himself, along with Michael Keaton's Batman. Now, Medicom Toy is bringing Barry's alternate timeline in his modified version of the Dark Knight's suit with a brand-new, highly detailed figure.

The MAFEX No. 338 The Flash (Batman Suit Ver.) stands roughly six inches tall and comes with a nice set of accessories. This will include three interchangeable head parts, various Speed Force effect pieces, time-traveling damage elements, and an articulated display stand. The accessories will offer Flash fans a way to help recreate his sinister transformation into the monster that would take on our Barry. The Batman-inspired costume is a fun choice for the film, and MAFEX did a lot of great work on the suit's weathered details. MAFEX The Flash (Batman Suit Ver.) carries a Japanese retail price of ¥14,080, and pre-orders are not live state-side just yet, but he is set to arrive in 2027.

The Flash (Batman Suit Version) – MAFEX

"Both the best form and outstanding range of motion! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in August 2027. MAFEX No.338 MAFEX THE FLASH (BATMAN SUIT Ver.). Reference retail price ¥14,080 (tax included). Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki. Prototype production tresco modeling & PERFECT-STUDIO."

Total height approx. 155mm

"THE FLASH (BATMAN SUIT Ver.)" from the movie "THE FLASH" is now available at MAFEX!

3 types of head parts / Various effect parts / Replacement damage reproduction parts / Movable figure stand included!*This is a sample that is being supervised. It may differ from the released product. THE FLASH and all related characters and elements (C) & TM DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

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