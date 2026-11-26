Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

Race Into LEGO Speed Champions with the McLaren Mastercard MCL40

Get ready to race into LEGO's Speed Champions line as they debut new Formula 1 inspired sets like the McLaren Mastercard MCL40

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the McLaren Mastercard MCL40, bringing a 2026 Formula 1 race car into brick-built form.

The 198-piece Formula 1 set recreates McLaren’s papaya orange livery with team logos and sponsor details.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri minifigures are included with decorated helmets and driver number sticker options.

LEGO’s McLaren MCL40 F1 Race Car launches March 1, 2027 for $29.99, expanding the 2026 Formula 1 lineup.

McLaren fans have another reason to celebrate as LEGO Speed Champions brings the team's 2026 contender to life with the McLaren Mastercard MCL40! Behind the wheel are Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, two drivers who have helped make McLaren one of the most exciting teams on the Formula 1 grid. Norris joined the team in 2019 and worked his way up to become a race-winning driver and World Champion. Piastri made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2023 after winning both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships in consecutive seasons. LEGO has now brought the two into the world of LEGO with an impressive Speed Champions set.

Coming in at only 198 pieces, F1 fans can build the MCL40 in its signature papaya orange at 7.8" long. LEGO was sure to also complete this set with team logos and sponsor details, faithfully bringing this car into the world of LEGO. To make things better, the set does include both McLaren Mastercard MCL4 drivers as minifigures with personalized helmets and number stickers. The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Mastercard MCL40 F1 Race Car will arrive March 1, 2027, for $29.99 at LEGO.

LEGO Formula 1 McLaren Mastercard MCL40 F1® Race Car

"Power past the opposition in a blur of orange and create striking shelf decor with this McLaren Mastercard MCL40 F1® race car building toy. Show meticulous construction skills to recreate the team's 2026 Formula 1® car, using specially designed LEGO® elements to satisfy F1 design regulations. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history and race with one of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures. Select either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri and attach the chosen driver's number to the car."

"Put on their individually decorated helmet, help them into the cockpit, and get ready to race. This building kit is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season for big racing action. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 198 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!