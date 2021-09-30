Rainbow Siege Siege Custom Figures Coming from Mixed Dimensions

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is a massive game that continues to pull in gamers for its tactical gameplay and its massive roster. A huge list of Attack and Defender Operators make up this incredible game, and every player usually has their favorite that they like to play as. On top of that, the customization is always a real plus with fun costumes, charms, and weapon camos to really make your Operator stand out while saving the day. Well, it looks like Ubisoft and Mixed Dimensions are back at it again as they are bringing the customization of Rainbow Six Siege to the real world with 3D capabilities. The Mixed Dimensions is no stranger to online customizable figures as they have done it before for the hit warrior game For Honor. However, this new service will provide Rainbow Six Siege players the ability to build and receive a one-of-a-kind collectible with a massive selection of customizable options from outfits, colors, weapon camos, poses, and much more to choose from.

The Rainbow Six Siege customizer will have a current roster of six Operators to choose from, with Finka, Capitão, Smoke, Alibi, Elba, and my personal favorite: IQ. Based on the For Honor Customizer (here), there will be four options offered with Mini, Small, Medium, and Large versions of your figure which all have their own price point. Varying between $24.99 – $99.99, fans will be able to truly create a one-of-a-kind collectible that can bring one of your favorite Rainbow Six Siege members to life. I wouldn't be surprised if more Operators are released later on, giving fans even more to choose from like Ash, Doc, Thermite, and Frost. Be sure to check out the customizer and bring the world of Rainbow Six Seige home like never before, and it should go live very soon right here. Check out the full press release as well as official pictures below and be sure to get your own custom figure made I know I will!

"Integral Reality Labs (IRL) the San Mateo-based company building the first integral co-reality platform, announced today a new collaboration with video game giant, Ubisoft. After several months of planning and development, the two companies are unveiling the release of Rainbow Six Siege figures customizer. This creative collaboration will open a new experience for Rainbow Six Siege players by bridging the physical and digital worlds. Rainbow Six Siege players are now able to transport their favorite operator from the digital game universe into the real world through IRL's proprietary 3D printing capabilities and have a one-of-a-kind fully customizable physical figure that will enhance the overall gaming experience. Players will have an infinite number of customization options."

"They will be able to give the operators unique looks with their own personal flair. The powerful figures customizer is available now on the Ubisoft Store: https://merch.ubisoft.com. Players can choose between six of the most popular operators. Of the attackers, the options are Finka who comes equipped with her specially-designed nanobots, Capitão with his unique tactical crossbow and IQ with her powerful detector, the RED Mk III. Of the defenders, the options are Smoke, who is equipped with three remote gas grenades, Alibi with her special three Prismas, and Ela with her concussive mines."

Once a player chooses an operator, they can customize it in a variety of ways. Each operator has multiple options when it comes to headgear, uniform, loadout (shields, weapons, and other equipment), and character poses. Players can also decide to purchase a customizable base on which they can write whatever they'd like, whether it's their name, gamer handle, or something else – it's another way in which players can make their figures truly unique.