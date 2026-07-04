Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Raphael Drops In with New Fortnite x TMNT Figure from NECA

New Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures are dropping in from NECA that gamers will not want to miss

Article Summary NECA expands its Fortnite x TMNT line with a new 7-inch Raphael figure based on the Turtle’s in-game crossover design.

The Fortnite Raphael figure features an all-new sculpt, game-accurate detailing, and upgraded articulation for dynamic poses.

Raphael includes his signature sai, interchangeable hands, and a Fortnite code to unlock the exclusive Ninja Stance Raph Emote.

Leonardo is already revealed, Super Shredder is on the way, and the new Fortnite Raphael figure is expected at Target soon.

NECA is continuing to expand its Fortnite 7" scale action figure lineup with another fan-favorite hero from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Following Leonardo's reveal, Raphael is the next Turtle to join the collection. He has been faithfully recreated in his appearance from the Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale, adding a fun new twist to the turtle hero. Inspired by Raphael's in-game design, the figure features an all-new sculpt with game-accurate detailing and upgraded articulation to enable even more action poses. The hot-headed Turtle comes equipped with his signature pair of sai and multiple interchangeable hands, which are perfect to take on Shredder or get that Victory Royale.

NECA is also including a bonus for Fortnite players, as every Fortnite Raphael figure comes with a code that unlocks the exclusive Ninja Stance Raph Emote! The release is packaged in a collector-friendly window box that's perfect for display, whether you prefer to keep your figures sealed or pose them on the shelf. Raphael joins the growing Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup from NECA, with Leonardo already revealed and Super Shredder already on the way. Pre-orders have not gone live yet, but collectors can expect the figures to begin arriving at Target stores shortly.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael

"Step into the action with the Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover from NECA! Based on his appearance in the smash-hit video game, this Raphael action figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate details straight from the source. Plus, new articulation for increased movement and poseability. This 7-inch scale Raphael comes equipped with his signature sai, interchangeable hands, and special code to unlock the Ninja Stance Raph Emote in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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