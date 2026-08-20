Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Reveals New Details for Disney Lorcana Collector Boosters

Ravensburger revealed new Disney Lorcana collector booster details at D23, including serialized Illustrious cards and collector boosters debuting in Q1 2027.

Article Summary Ravensburger revealed Disney Lorcana Collector Boosters for Into the Inkdark, launching with the Q1 2027 set.

Each Disney Lorcana Collector Booster includes 12 premium foil cards and better odds at Iconic and Enchanted pulls.

A new Disney Lorcana Illustrious rarity brings six serialized cards, with just 23 copies of each worldwide.

Ravensburger previewed Maleficent: Biding Her Time and said Collector Boosters hit select stores in Q1 2027.

Disney Lorcana is finally reaching new heights as the arrival of Fabled and the Iconic cards has brought in new fans and collectors. A few sets of cards have been an impressive treat, with incredible artwork, new rarities, and iconic franchises coming to life. That trend will continue in 2027, as Ravensburger has unveiled Into the Inkdark for 2027. However, this will be the first Disney Lorcana set that will debut brand-new Collector Boosters. Unlike regular boosters, these sets of cards are higher-priced and feature more premium and special treatments. Not much is known just yet, but Ravensburger has unveiled that each Collector Booster will contain 12 special foil cards, as well as a higher chance of finding some of the rare cards like Iconics and Enchanteds.

To make things more interesting, a brand-new rarity will be introduced in the Disney Lorcana Collector Booster editions called Illustrious. This will consist of six different characters receiving special serialized cards with 23 copies each, for a total of 138 serialized Illustrious cards worldwide. At D23, Ravensburger also unveiled one of the special cards appearing in the Into the Inkdark Collector Boosters, with Maleficent – Biding Her Time, illustrated by Kendall Hale. Only more will be revealed in the upcoming months for this new series of Disney Lorcana cards. Be sure to check out all the Disney Lorcana news right on their site and prepare for Into the Inkdark, debuting in Q1 2027.

Disney Lorcana TCG – Collector Boosters

"Collectors of Disney Lorcana TCG have a lot to be excited about in the months to come with the debut of collector boosters. Fans may find the rarest cards among the 12 premium foil cards in collector boosters, including a brand-new rarity called Illustrious. Only 23 serialized copies of each Illustrious card will be printed in each set."

"To whet the crowd's appetite, Ravensburger revealed one of the six Illustrious cards appearing in Into the Inkdark. Maleficent – Biding Her Time, illustrated by Kendall Hale, is a nod to the first Disney Lorcana TCG card revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event back in 2022. Fans can look forward to collector boosters debuting at Ravensburger Play Hub stores and select Disney locations when Into the Inkdark releases in Q1 2027."

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