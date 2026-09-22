Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Red Platinum DC Comics Page Punchers: Dick Grayson (Robin) Revealed

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet — McFarlane Toys returns with a Red Platinum Edition Robin figure as part of its DC Comics Page Punchers line.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Red Platinum Robin Dick Grayson Page Punchers figure inspired by DC Comics Batman #1.

The classic Robin figure features Dick Grayson in his iconic suit with a batarang, six extra hands, art card, and base.

This Red Platinum Robin is a chase variant tied to the standard Batman Page Punchers release in the new wave.

Robin collectors can find select preorders online now for $29.99 ahead of the figure’s expected October 2026 debut.

McFarlane Toys is turning back the clock as they unveil their newest wave of DC Comics Page Punchers figures. This whole wave seems to be focused on Batman in his legendary Robins, with Dick Grayson and Tim Drake. A new DC Page Punchers Batman #1 figure is on the way, which will also feature a Red Platinum Edition starring the Boy Wonder himself. That's right, Dick Grayson is suiting back up in his classic Robin attire with a classic DC Multiverse release that fans will surely not want to miss.

There haven't been a lot of versions of these classic Boy Wonder figures, so McFarlane is making sure fans get their hands on one before they lose the DC license at the end of 2026. The Boy Wonder is featured in his classic outfit. He'll come with a variety of hands, a Batarang attached to a rope, a collectible art card, and a display base. A reprint copy of DC Comics' Batman #1 will also be included, and this is a Red Platinum Edition release, which means it will be a chase version of the standard Batman figure. However, some pre-orders are arriving online for $29.99, with an October 2026 release.

DC Direct Robin Dick Grayson (Batman#1) Red Platinum

"Acrobat Dick Grayson was the youngest member of his parents' death-defying circus act. But after their cold-blooded murder, Dick vowed revenge. Seeing a genuine piece of himself in the boy, Batman took him in, and gave him a better outlet for his anger. Becoming Batman's protégé, Robin is an expert fighter and astounding acrobat, with the toughest example in the world to live up to. But the Boy Wonder's true strength may lie in not being Batman, and providing a beacon of hope and family throughout the Dark Knight's grim crusade."

Robin is based on his look from the Batman #1 comic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes batarang

6 extra hands, art card and base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book Batman #1

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