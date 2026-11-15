Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, Reese's

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie In The Daily LITG, 15th November, 2026

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list again, leading today's Daily LITG roundup.

See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie to Marvel, DC, and collectibles news.

Catch up on LITG highlights from the same date across eight years, including X-Men, Red Hulk, and Wolverine reveals.

Today's Daily LITG also rounds up recent links, comics industry birthdays, and the Bleeding Cool mailing list signup.

It's the last day of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026 in Harrogate, England, and I am bursting with stories to run. Catch up on all of them here! Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits

In LITG two years ago, Red Hulk

LITG three years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG four years ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG five years ago, More Diamond Delays

LITG six years ago, all Pokémon GO, All The Time

LITG seven years ago, Wolverine's Truths Were Revealed

And we lost Tom Spurgeon.

LITG eight years ago, Snyder Got Cut

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Heidi MacDonald , comic book editor, publisher, and blogger as Comics Beat. And who never returns my e-mails.

James Lucas Jones, former publisher of Oni Press

former publisher of Oni Press Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard .

. Dr David Sweeney , comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art

, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art Jordan Crane , cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above

, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece .

. Kate Rice , comics journalist, formerly of this parish.

, comics journalist, formerly of this parish. Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman .

. Stu Schwartzberg , comics writer on Crazy.

, comics writer on Crazy. Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher .

. Mike Gustovich , creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design. Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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