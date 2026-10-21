Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Regal Robot Announces Life-Sized Star Wars Wicket Ewok Collectibles

Regal Robot unveils life-sized Wicket Ewok collectibles, including a signed limited-edition bust inspired by Return of the Jedi.

Article Summary Regal Robot unveils life-sized Star Wars Wicket Ewok collectibles inspired by Return of the Jedi for serious fans.

The Signature Edition 1:1 Wicket bust is limited to 83 pieces, includes Warwick Davis’ signature, and costs $2,499.

A full life-sized Wicket statue stands 3 feet 2 inches tall, includes his spear, and is priced at $5,499.

Early Star Wars collectors can score a bonus signed plaque with the first 35 statue orders, plus payment plans are offered.

Star Wars collectors looking to bring a little Endor into their homes have a new pair of high-end collectibles to be on the lookout for. Regal Robot has just unveiled two life-sized replicas of Wicket W. Warrick, the lovable Ewok brought to life by Warwick Davis in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Regal Robot is now offering this iconic Ewok in two different formats, starting with a Signature Edition 1:1 bust. Limited to just 83 pieces in honor of Return of the Jedi's 1983 release, the bust includes a plaque signed by Warwick Davis and is priced at $2,499. Standing over 24 inches tall, this life-sized replica features screen-inspired details, custom-made fur, and will be a must-have Star Wars collectible for any dedicated Rebel out there.e

For collectors looking to go even bigger, Regal Robot has also revealed a full life-sized Wicket statue! That is right, this hero of the Rebellion has been faithfully brought to life with his trademark spear, and will stand at 3 feet 2 inches tall. The edition size has yet to be determined, but the first 35 orders will receive a bonus plaque signed by Davis. Of course, these are intense Star Wars collectibles that require a little planning before making room on the shelf. The bust costs $2,499, the full statue $5,499, and, as with most Star Wars Archive Collection releases, extended payment plans will be available. Be sure to check out the Regal Robot Shop right now for any new updates on Wickett's release, and may the Force be with you!

Star Wars Archive Collection Wicket 1:1 Statue and Bust

"Our newest highly limited edition character replicas from our Archive Collection will now feature plaques signed by the legendary Warwick Davis, who brought the character to life for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fans will be able to bring home these incredible life-sized replicas of Wicket W. Warrick in two ways: A Signature Edition 1:1 BUST will be limited to just 83 pieces to honor Return of the Jedi's 1983 release."

"Each will come with a plaque signed by Warwick Davis. The bust will be $2499 plus s/h. A life-sized replica STATUE of the whole Wicket character, complete with his trademark spear. We will be setting an edition size in the future and the life-sized statue will be $5499 plus s/h. As a special perk for early orders, the first 35 statues ordered will include a bonus signed Warwick Davis plaque."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!